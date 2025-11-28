Nigerian singer Burna Boy trended online after a video captured him apologising to his fans on stage

This came shortly after the musician reportedly cancelled his ‘No Sign of Weakness Tour’ in the US

The Grammy Award winner was spotted in a viral video addressing the massive crowd of funseekers, triggering reactions online

Grammy Award winner Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, has apologised in a new video while performing on stage, amid reports of low ticket sales following a controversial incident at one of his concerts.

The story began during Burna Boy's show in Denver, Colorado, when he paused his performance to notice a female fan sleeping in the front row.

The singer requested that she be removed before he started singing, asking her boyfriend to remove her or risk the show ending completely.

The situation deteriorated after an old video appeared in which Burna Boy declared that he likes wealthy admirers and does not ask anyone to support him.

Following the massive online criticism, numerous fans allegedly boycotted his concerts, resulting in low ticket sales at multiple tour stops.

As of the time of writing, Burna Boy had abruptly cancelled a major date on his No Sign of Weakness U.S. tour. The November 28, 2025, show at The Armory in Minneapolis was cancelled just one day before the event, according to Ticketmaster. Similarly, his Chicago event, slated for December 1, 2025, has been cancelled.

However, a new video circulating online shows Burna Boy, while singing on stage in Texas, issuing a public apology, emphasising that he was sorry and that his previous words were a slip of the tongue.

In a previous report, Davido took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a strong message to his critics and rivals amid ongoing controversy surrounding fellow singer Burna Boy in the United States.

In a series of posts, Davido wrote: "Dey fool yourself … my head go soon catch you 😂 … everybody go collect from my God."

He also re-tweeted a 2024 post that read:

"Anybody wey do me bad go collect this year one by one just Dey watch … e don start already 😂."

In another post, the Afrobeats star added:

"Evil human beings … You will learn."

This comes in the wake of controversy surrounding Burna Boy’s recent performance at a US concert.

Burna Boy trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@olisaobioha said:

He needs to apologise to the fan he set out not an open crowd."

@MachalaaAgent said:

"Odogwu don fumble Benny to quote this tweet over 9.5 ."

@Juana4ev said:

"Though it wasn’t for that, I know he got Humbled seeing those empty seats in the audience."

"So he only apologized because his sales are getting affected? Is that even a genuine apology."

"So he only apologized because his sales are getting affected? Is that even a genuine apology."

@DONWALESKY said:

"Apologize ke Odogwu no dey apologize oo Him tell una sey him want make una be him fans? No oo… Odogwu did not apologize oo Don’t get it twisted."

@DHQYaYa said:

"He’s apologizing because he doesn’t own his music and he makes majority of his money via shows. Gotta be smarter than that!"

