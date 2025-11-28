Verydarkman has reacted to the viral video and the call for a boycott of Burna Boy's show over his attitude toward fans

In his video, he provided evidence to prove that the claims were just propaganda against the music star

Fans reacted by sharing their opinions on what the social media activist said about the musician

Social media personality and self-acclaimed police, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Nigerian singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogule, aka Burna Boy.

The drama began after Burna Boy sent one of his fans home for sleeping during his show.

Fans react as Verydarkman weighs in on Burna Boy's boycott saga. Photo credit@verydarkman/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In response, some fans called for a boycott of his shows. A video showing empty seats and a lady sleeping during one of his tours surfaced online.

American boxer Ryan Garcia and streamer N3on also weighed in, speaking about the singer's attitude toward his fans and the ongoing boycott of his shows.

Reacting to the situation, the activist claimed that the allegations were merely propaganda aimed at bringing Burna Boy down.

He explained that he reviewed several of the videos shared by people speaking against Burna Boy, and most of them were old, including one recorded in 2020 during the EndSARS protest in Abuja.

The Ratel president shared the location where the video was recorded and confirmed that it was not recent.

VDM Shares More Proof to Back Up Burna Boy

Verydarkman trends over video about Burna Boy. Photo credit@verydarkman

Source: Instagram

In his video, Verydarkman also shared more footage of empty seats at Burna Boy’s concert venues. He clarified that the videos were taken before the event started, as most music stars don’t stage their concerts during the daytime.

Verydarkman expressed concern over who Burna Boy may have offended to deserve such backlash, warning that this kind of behavior was not representative of Nigerians.

VDM Sends Memo to Burna Boy

In the same video, Verydarkman acknowledged that sending the lady home from his show was wrong and urged Burna Boy to apologise to her, as she attended his show out of love for him.

He also condemned a post allegedly made by the lady who was sent home, noting that the account used to send the message had been changed more than five times, indicating that it was a fake account.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled reaction of fans to the video as seen below:

@sire_sommy wrote:

"Fake or real account, did it happen or not? Even Burna Boy, when he had the opportunity to speak on it, he doubled down. Called people agitating "broke fans".

@d_een0 said:

“When you talk about international recognition in the Nigeria music space is Burna boy” Says a man with sentiments… when burna boy start gain international recognition ? you go calm down o Wiz was the first to break into international space with superstar and Ojuelegba.'

@Boy_Kastro stated:

"No be you talk say Wizkid nah their baba before."

@Ahindehezekiah shared:

"Even if there is a propaganda against him, he gave room for it. He should respect and have regard for his fans."

Verydarkman reacts to accusation

Legit.ng also reported that Verydarkman broke his silence after being called out by an Igbo man over his visit to China. The man had accused Verydarkman of harming the businesses of Igbo men in China.

Verydarkman argued that he never mentioned Igbo or any tribe in his videos, adding that he wanted to move his influence from social media into reality.

Source: Legit.ng