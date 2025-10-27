Cubana Chefpriest has expressed excitement over his performance in Uyo at Davido's concert

In a post, he shared how he thrilled fans, praised Davido, and even gave Burna Boy a new nickname

Fans were divided after seeing the post, with some stating that he was the first to stir up trouble with Burna Boy

Businessman and singer Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has stirred up controversy after giving his arch-enemy, Burna Boy (real name Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu), a new name.

The hospitality entrepreneur had traveled to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with his close friend, Davido, to perform at the latter's concert.

After his performance, Cubana Chiefpriest expressed his excitement, saying he had performed at a stadium and that the people of Akwa Ibom knew his music, "dem sabi my gbedu."

He further claimed that from that moment, the people of the state would have a special place in his heart.

Cubana Chiefpriest gives Burna Boy new name

In response to a fan’s comment about Burna Boy, Cubana Chiefpriest called Burna Boy "Bingo," a term often used for pet dogs.

He added that Burna Boy would be crying because of the level of success Cubana Chiefpriest has achieved in the entertainment industry.

Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates Davido

In the same post, Cubana Chiefpriest praised Davido, claiming that without him, Afrobeat would be an "illegitimate child."

He also referred to Davido as the "001 of Afrobeat" and called him the "papa" (father) of Afrobeat.

Fans react to Cubana Chiefpriest's post

Fans had mixed reactions to the post, with many accusing Cubana Chiefpriest of starting trouble with Burna Boy.

Some even called on his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, to take over and drag him online, as she often does. Others expressed that they missed her and were eager for her to dominate social media once again.

It’s important to note that Burna Boy and Cubana Chiefpriest are not on good terms, largely due to Hellen Ati.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Cubana Chiefpriest's post

Netizens reacted after seeing what the businessman said about Burna Boy. Here are comments below:

@jessejosharts stated:

"Burna boy no be their mate. All of them join together, forget capping."

@thereal_generous reacted:

"Na Burnaboy I blame, why him go reply this one."

@iizzyyprince shared:

"Where is Paskali Okwechukwu.. We havent heard from our kenya sis in a while o"

@mike_.haley reacted:

"When Burna start now, u go dey cry like baby , una go say oluwa burna kogbadun. Continue."





@tobi_greatnez shared:

"Level pass level swear, we de shut down world wide una wan compare Australia to Uyo."

@lush_barbie wrote:

"Hellen please do your job."

