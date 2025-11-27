Nigerian music star Burna Boy trended online as his colleague Davido lashed out at his opponents online

This is amid reports that major shows on Burna Boy’s ‘No Sign of Weakness Tour’ were reportedly cancelled

In the now-trending tweets, the 5IVE crooner spoke on how God was dealing with those who plotted against him

Nigerian music star Davido took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a strong message to his critics and rivals amid ongoing controversy surrounding fellow singer Burna Boy in the United States.

In a series of posts, Davido wrote: "Dey fool yourself … my head go soon catch you 😂 … everybody go collect from my God."

He also re-tweeted a 2024 post that read:

"Anybody wey do me bad go collect this year one by one just Dey watch … e don start already 😂."

In another post, the Afrobeats star added:

"Evil human beings … You will learn."

This comes in the wake of controversy surrounding Burna Boy’s recent performance at a US concert.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video from the show went viral, showing the singer pausing mid-performance to confront a female fan who appeared to be sleeping in the front row.

The fan was eventually escorted out by her companion after Burna Boy confronted her in front of thousands of attendees.

The incident reignited criticism of the singer after an older video resurfaced in which Burna Boy stated he prefers “rich fans” and claimed he does not beg anyone for support.

See Davido’s posts below:

Davido, Burna Boy trend online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

melanin_ruth_ said:

"lol nobody can c@ncel burna…. He himself should bring his pride down and apologise!!!"

jcdaniels_i_airende said:

"Burna is my favorite artist in the world, but bro got so much pride and so full of himself… bro need to be humble 😢😢."

ifound_ego said:

"Playing: 28 grams by burnaboy… Make una getat!"

chimma_bella said:

"Pride they said goes before fall."

official__horpeyemy said:

"Nah why I like my idol big wiz. He go mention name 😂😂."

all_lifts.matter

"Davido fighting himself."

ceemi_black

"Mumu man."

benjyde20 said:

"I’m a big Davido fan but how I wish he can learn how to give the silent treatment just like Wizkid.."

king_fraga

"Use you @ if them born you well."

exceeding_grace001 said:

"Are you all aware that this guy is not the only celebrity existing?"

sohigh_xy_on_gold said:

"Chioma tie your husband 😢."

amarachiu__ said:

Davido is not fighting himself trust me… Someone must have done something for him to react like this. He expresses himself and that’s ok . We his fans love him sooo very much

pluv8324 said:

Man mention name now ….. Abi u’re talking to your self? 😂😂😂😂

lifeisgood11704

"Collect from your God 😂 Pele God gateman 😂😂😂."

charity4all_foundation

Use this @ if you get mind

officialzarah_

Na only me no see wetin the person talk?😒

@JrTobilyon said:

"Nah so Burna Boy career go take end?"

icedveins said:

"SOMEONE IS SPONSORING THIS AGENDA."

