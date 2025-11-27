Ryan Garcia has shared his thoughts on Burna Boy and the way he has been treating fans who attend his shows

In a video making the rounds online, the boxer noted that the singer is losing value among his fans

Netizens reacted to the clip, agreeing with the boxer on what he said about the singer

American boxer Ryan Garcia has joined other Nigerians reacting to what has been happening to Afrobeat singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, abroad.

The music star disrespected a fan by sending her and her lover away from his concert because she was sleeping.

Fans react to Ryan Garcia's utterance about Burna Boy. Photo credit@burnaboygram/@kingryan

Source: Instagram

Fans dug up past videos showing how Burna Boy treated some of his concert-goers the same way a few years ago.

The music star, who was supposed to be on tour, had few people attending his shows, as a lady was caught sleeping amidst empty seats.

In a video making the rounds, Garcia is heard discussing Burna Boy with American streamer N3on.

Ryan Garcia speaks about Burna Boy

Burna Boy trend amid cancellation of show. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In the recording, Ryan was heard saying that Burna Boy's shows have become "empty" as a result of his attitude.

The streamer with him also mentioned that the "Last Last" crooner used to sell out arenas, but after the viral video of how he treated his fans, no one seems interested in attending his shows anymore.

Ryan was also heard saying that without people, the singer wasn’t a superstar, adding that life can humble anyone quickly.

Recall that after the uproar over Burna Boy’s actions, the singer decided to cancel some of his tours due to alleged poor ticket sales.

Though Burna Boy has apologized during some of his shows, many people still seem to be holding grudges against him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ryan Garcia's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Ryan Garcia and N3on speaking about Burna Boy and how fans are reacting to his attitude. Many agreed with what N3on said, noting that the music star is too proud and warning that this attitude could be his downfall. Here are some comments below:

@korede_lagos reacted:

"He got away with it in Nigeria because everyone gets away with things here, but over there, they cherish their human dignity."

@rich.kinging said:

"Without your people you aren't a superstar regardless."

@sisterk1 wrote:

"Some lessons in life can only be learned the hard way, especially when life has offered multiple chances to wake up. At some point, it becomes a choice: put your ego aside and receive the message, or keep repeating the same patterns until reality forces the lesson on you."

Daniel Regha reacts to Burna Boy's album

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial critic Daniel Regha reviewed Burna Boy's latest album.

The singer dropped his latest album, titled No Sign of Weakness, on Friday, July 11, 2025. While fans were still digesting the body of work and industry colleagues hailed the project, Regha came forward with a no-holds-barred review that has caused intense debate across music spaces.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng