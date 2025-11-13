Nigerian singer Burna Boy paused his Denver concert after spotting a lady sleeping in the front row

The Grammy winner refused to continue performing until the woman and her boyfriend left

Fans recalled when he kicked a man out of his 2019 Atlanta show for not vibing enough

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, has found himself in an online drama after a video from his recent performance trended.

The Afrofusion star, currently on his “No Sign of Weakness” world tour, stopped his Denver, USA concert midway after noticing something that clearly didn’t sit well with him.

In a now-viral clip shared online by @Hypetribeng, Burna Boy, who just converted to Islam, is seen halting his energetic performance to call out the sleeping fan, demanding that her boyfriend take her home immediately.

Burna Boy pauses his Denver concert after spotting a lady sleeping in the front row. Photos: @burnaboygram/IG.

The audience initially thought Burna Boy was joking, but he quickly made it clear that he wasn’t.

In his words, he said,

“I am doing no more song until you take her home. Walahi, they must go.”

The hall went silent for a few seconds before laughter and whispers filled the air. The Grammy winner stood his ground, refusing to continue until the security escorted the couple out of the venue.

According to reports, the singer wanted the atmosphere to remain lively and energetic, something he insists on at all his shows.

This isn’t the first time Burna Boy has asked fans to leave his concert.

In 2019, during a performance in Atlanta, the “Last Last” crooner refunded a fan’s ticket money and asked him to leave for not being “vibey enough.”

Watch the video here:

Burna Boy's action draws reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Seankleann:

"This must be acting and those two are probably content creators. I pay for show and you’ll tell me to leave with my Babe? Lwkmd Show don end be that walahi"

@TerfaTG:

"They paid what looks like a front row ticket. The lady looks high or drunk but was not unruly or disturbing other fans. Bruh, I’m going nowhere. If you like make you no perform."

@seyi___vibez:

"Burna really said, “Not tonight, you’re taking her home first” Absolute legend energy!"

@Itata_9

"One thing about Burna, whether na Naija or abroad, e go put you in your place. It's very frustrating to see "fans" uninterested in your performance. They even had front row seats that other people at the concert would've appreciated. I would've told them to go home too"

@ghvstprogrammer:

"Burna for just turn am to cruise na, that was embarrassing and the girl sef is high, I feel bad for the guy sha. very unnecessary"

In 2019, Burna Boy sent a fan away from his concert for giving bad vibes. Photos: @burnaboygram/IG.

