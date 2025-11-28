Singer Candy Bleakz has cried out after being robbed in Cape Town in the presence of security operatives

In the video circulating online, she complained that the security operatives did nothing to help her and were merely "just looking

The singer lost fashion items worth N10 million as fans expressed their sympathy over the incident

A worrisome video of Nigerian singer Blessing Akiode Mariam, better known as Candy Bleakz, has made the rounds online.

In the clip, the music star complained that she had just been robbed in Cape Town. According to her, security operatives were present when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Fans react as Candy Bleakz gets robbed in Cape Town. Photo credit @iamcandybleakz

Source: Instagram

She noted that there were several opportunities to catch the thief who stole from her and added that if the incident had happened in Nigeria, the thief would have been caught, and her items would have been recovered.

Candy Bleakz mentioned that the robbers were still nearby, and it would have been easy to catch them if the security officers had intervened.

Candy Bleakz loses fashion items to robbers

In the recording, Candy Bleakz revealed that her jewelry, worth N10 million, had been stolen.

Her face was bleeding as she walked, and she later used a handkerchief to cover it up.

Celebrities who have been robbed in the past

Fans console Candy Bleakz over robbery incident. Photo credit@candybleakz

Source: Instagram

It is worth noting that several other celebrities have been robbed while traveling abroad in recent years.

Billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy once cried out after her phone was snatched in broad daylight in London. Though she didn't mention the specific area, she shared a video of her crying on her Instagram page.

Similarly, media personality Yemi Alade was also robbed in Abidjan, with the thieves making away with all the money in her possession.

In Nigeria, Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson was robbed for the second time in one year just a few months ago.

How fans reacted to Candy Bleakz's ordeal

Reactions have trailed the tragedy that befell the singer. Many sympathised with her, while caution her that she was not in Lagos. Here are comments below:

@anderposh said:

"Omo camera day every traffic lights area in Capetown."

@nofisatabolore reacted:

"Ahhh which area this is the season for this ooo and dem no the rake eye see gold especially those Tanzania and colored guys be safe oo."

@king____steven commented:

"U no dey internet dey see doings of SA, sorry but naija streets Dey okay for your bling bling and flashy life,no try am for SA streets, my big bro use Bariga OT for him first day for SA."

@adewalesezen wrote:

"Welcome to S A."

@o.b.o_nation77 shared:

"Cape Town wey be say gun na water here, just thank God for your life because gang too much here oh."

Uche Ogbodo loses goods to robbers

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala shared a sad news about her colleague, Uche Ogbodo.

Stating how much was lost, Ogala mentioned that robbers broke into the store of the movie star and stole expensive items. Sharing how much Ogbodo lost, Ogala stated that her friend lost N20million worth of goods to the daredevils. Many sympathised with her and stormed her page to encourage her.

Source: Legit.ng