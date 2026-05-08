Notable singer and businessman, Mr Eazi, has remarked on one of Nigeria's Top 3 singers, Burna, stating why he avoids listening to his songs

The 'Leg Over' singer, who is married to the Otedola family, revealed that despite being one of Burna Boy's fans, sharing a similar undertone in their music is a concerning factor for him

Mr Eazi's declaration was met with mixed opinions from music lovers, some of which we gathered by Legit.ng

Afrobeats star and popular businessman, Mr Eazi, has shared why he deliberately avoids listening to fellow music star Burna Boy’s songs, despite being one of his biggest fans.

The singer made the revelation during a chat on the 90s Baby Show, where he praised Burna Boy’s music and songwriting ability. While discussing one of Burna’s hit songs, Ye, Mr Eazi explained how deeply he connects with some of the lyrics.

Mr Eazi explains why he stays away from Burna Boy’s tracks. Credit: Burnaboygram, Mr Eazi

Source: Instagram

According to Temi Otedola's husband, the line “Big man wey no dey wear agbada” from Burna Boy's 2018 'Ye' track stood out because it reflects a different kind of success and lifestyle.

Mr Eazi declared that the line reminds him of global billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who are known for dressing casually despite their wealth and influence.

He said:

"Big man wey no dey wear agbada. Do you know how deep that line is? Because if you are a big man in Lagos, you have to wear agbada."

Speaking further, the singer admitted that he intentionally avoids listening to too much of Burna Boy’s music because he fears it could affect his sound.

According to him, both share similar deep vocal tones, and spending too much time listening to Burna Boy could unconsciously influence the style of music he creates.

In his words:

“I don’t even like listening to Burna Boy because if I listen to so much, you will hear it in my music. So, I try to stay away from Burna because I have a low register as well in my voice.”

Mr Eazi on why he does not listen to Burna Boy's songs. Credit: Burnaboygram, Mr Eazi

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi's comment about Burna Boy trends

Mr Eazi's public acknowledgement of the self-acclaimed African Giant's musical prowess was met with open arms from fans, with many praising him for also protecting his originality as an artist. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@seyikanbai penned:

"He knows Burna level of song writing is so good."

@sholex4u11 said:

"Do you know how crazy it is, that an artiste as talented as Mr eazi is praising Burnaboy like this?"

@larryjay01 added:

"If you listen to Burna too much, othe artist music go dey sound like noise,you’d get stucked ur life will change, you won’t go a day without randomly singing out his lyrics!"

@Lucasugo15 opined:

"Burna boy is a musical genius…"

@juransmiler wrote:

"Same problem I was facing with Bnxn whenever I’m tryna compose a song."

Watch Mr Eazi's video below:

Mr Eazi recounts relationship with Obasanjo

Legit.ng reported that the famous singer, Mr Eazi, shared details about his upbringing, revealing that his father worked as a military pilot and that he grew up around several influential Nigerians.

The singer recalled visiting former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s farm as a child and jokingly asking him for money whenever he received gifts before heading back to school.

Source: Legit.ng