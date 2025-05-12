Actor Adeniyi Johnson has shared some sad news with his fans in a post made into a collage on social media

The movie star, who had just returned home from abroad, revealed that he was welcomed back to Nigeria by robbers

Fans and colleagues of the filmmaker expressed their gratitude to God for his safety and shared their thoughts on the unfortunate incident

Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson is thankful to be alive after a robbery attempt on his life.

The movie star, who had travelled abroad with his family a few months ago, shared a post in the form of a collage on social media.

Adeniyi Johnson shares video of what robbers did to his car. Photo credit@adeniyijohnson

According to him, he was welcomed by robbers upon his return to Nigeria. He stated that Lagos state needs better security than the current stop-and-search measures employed by some security agencies.

He added that the incident took place within 15 seconds, as three men surrounded his car.

The actor noted that there were likely more robbers, but he could only count three out of fear. These men attempted to remove his side mirror and break his windscreen.

Adeniyi Johnson shares reason robbers attacked him

In the post, the father of three explained that two trailers were occupying the road and not staying in their lanes, making it easier for robbers to attack him.

Adeniyi Johnson's post about robbery experience alert fans. Photo credit@adeniyijohnson

He also identified the area where the incident occurred as Alapere, while approaching the secretariat.

Adeniyi Johnson encouraged people to be cautious when passing through that area and shared a video showing the damage to his car.

Recall that a few months ago, fellow celebrity Aolat Ayoniomofe was also robbed and wounded by assailants while driving.

See the post here:

What fans said about Adeniyi Johnson' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are comments below:

@fareemababy commented:

"Hmmm, stay safe my brother and we are grateful and thankful to God for mercy ."

@emir_amofin shared:

"That particular area is hotspot for traffic robbers. I have been robbed their twice. I posted online and called the attention of security agencies online. These guys still operate freely. They operate between Apostolic church road and 7up toll gate. It is so sad that we keep talking about traffic robbery and nothing is done so far."

@ifeloverboy said:

This is serious, thank God for his protection."

@peju_johnson wrote:

"Wow. Thank God you’re fine."

@officialafeezowo shared:

"Haaaa, May almighty Allah continue to guide and protect us amen."

@thedamilolaoni commented:

"Uncle Niyi, this country na Lions den walahi."

@hadizabubakar_ reacted:

"Thank God for life. God’s protection over you and family always."

