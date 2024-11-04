Actress Doris Ogala has stated that her colleague, Uche Ogbodo has lost properties worth millions

In the post, she didn't state how the incident happened but another blogger known as Cutis Jullss said robbers broke into the store and cleared some goods

Some fans were happy about the development as they recounted what Ogbodo had done in the past to warrant the misfortune

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, has shared a sad news about her colleague, Uche Ogbodo. In a post on her social media page, she stated that the actress had lost goods worth N20million.

According to the actress who bought a mansion last year, her heart goes out to her colleague for the unfortunate incident.

Uche Ogbodo in pain over loss. Photo credit@ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

She also shared a video of how the ceiling was broken and how people came to sympathise with Ogbodo.

In the recording, Ogbodo's voice was heard as she cried about her loss. She said that all the male clothes and expensive things were taken away.

However, some fans were happy about the development, as some of them recounted the bad deed the actress had done in the past that might warrant her misfortune

Blogger says robbers entered Ogbodo's store

A popular blogger, Cutis Jullss mentioned that it was robbers, who entered the store and made away with expensive items worth N20million.

The online platform said that fans should pray for the actress, who welcomed a baby last year.

See the post here:

How fans to the sad news

Reactions have trailed the post about Ogbodo's loss. Here are some of the comments below:

@roseokpo:

"This the second time ? O noo,so sad for her. She posted some time ago that she lost her 2 shops and then again?"

@som1sbaby:

"Ummmm make I no talk after she collected my money and that of others telling us to invest..I raised alarm and she blocked me.God indeed no de sleep, my tears, ahhhh my sleepless nights. Lip sealed."

@cecilsliving:

"Judy hmmmmm."

@ndukwu_nwanyinma:

"Uche should check herself oooo this is becoming spiritual."

@chefjuliettie:

"Good for her. Cause she too dey support evil."

@chioma.okah:

"When she’s has made up her mind not to mind her business on every post… that’s the God of Pastor Jerry at work! She hasn’t seen anything yet let her continue to support bad things! Nonsense."

@prettyfacejaimi:

"Let her call Judy and Rosie and all the association of husband snatchers let them donate money for her."

@joy4ever247:

"Judy will help her."

Aolat loses expensive necklace to robbers

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had recounted how she was robbed in traffic and the valuable she lost to the daredevils.

In a post on Instagram, she said that the incident took place around Ogudu and the robbers gave her a deep cut on her neck.

She noted that people stood there and were watching as the robbers stole from her and stabbed her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng