Fresh revelations emerge about what allegedly pushed Anita Joseph and MC Fish toward ending their five-year marriage

Sources claimed a major shift reportedly occurred after MC Fish joined a controversial fraternity

Celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus shared insider accounts, adding that both parties have chosen silence

New information has surfaced regarding the reported end of the marriage between Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her husband, Michael Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish.

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Stanley Ontop posted the first public hint of the breakup, claiming the union had collapsed.

Now, celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK) has shared insider details about what may have gone wrong.

Anita Joseph and MC Fish have ended their five-year marriage. Photos: @therealanitajoseph/IG.

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, Stella disclosed that both Anita and MC Fish have quietly chosen to remain silent about the alleged breakup, even as rumours continue to swirl online.

According to her, sources familiar with the situation insisted that the couple has indeed gone their separate ways and have no plans to release any official statement.

SDK stated that her sources revealed that things began to change drastically after MC Fish reportedly joined the Freemasons a few years ago.

The post read in part:

“Insiders say that a few years ago, Michael joined the Freemason fraternity and from then on, things took a downturn with both managing until they could no longer hold it together.”

The blogger clarified that she could not confirm viral claims that MC Fish moved in with another woman or whether Anita threw his belongings outside.

What she confirmed, however, is that the marriage “has packed up.”

The actress and the disc jockey tied the knot on February 14, 2020, in a widely celebrated union described by many as “love made in heaven.

Fans react to post on Anita Joseph

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below

@yagazie_kaodizie:

"All I know is that Anita gave her best in that marriage , she was that perfect wife honestly but it’s quite unfortunate that some men lack real love in them .God will surprise her in no time"

@hf_emporium_

"Hugs Anita. You are a good person, a good woman and I think a good wife. Don't worry. True love will find you again. One worthy of you in every word. One where you will find rest, peace and be an Achalugo. Rooting for you."

@dear_maggy:

"I don't think they owe anyone any sort of announcement. Regular people do content too with their spouses. I like as she no do any announcement, and I don't think she should. Because it's nobody business tbvh..."

@mercytopp:

"May God heal all broken hearts and give them the strength to try again….. Truly, they were all in our faces every time, so we deserve to know"

Sources claim Anita Joseph's marriage ended because MC Fish joined a controversial fraternity. Photos: @therealanitajoseph/IG.

Source: Instagram

Anita Joseph preaches in church

Legit.ng earlier reported that social media was thrown into a frenzy following a clip of Anita Joseph preaching in church.

The actress was spotted on a church pulpit in a long dress and a matching scarf, preaching passionately.

Her video has now caused so many reactions online, with her fans and social media users giving their hot takes.

Source: Legit.ng