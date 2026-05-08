Three University of Ibadan nursing graduates shared emotional stories about their academic journeys and the degree honours they finished with

One graduate recounted how she initially missed admission, while another celebrated receiving a prestigious academic award

Legit.ng showed how the graduates reflected on years of delays caused by ASUU strikes and the demanding nature of nursing school

Several graduates of the University of Ibadan have gone online to celebrate their successful induction into the nursing profession.

The graduates, who recently completed their Bachelor of Nursing Science programmes, shared details of their academic journeys, struggles, and achievements on social media.

Some University of Ibadan nursing students share their academic journey. Photo credit: Precious Olaleye, Joyce Banjo

Source: UGC

While one graduate recounted how she initially missed admission after failing to meet the cut-off mark, two others celebrated graduating with first-class honours.

In this article, Legit.ng, highlights the stories of three University of Ibadan nursing graduates who proudly announced their degrees online.

1. UI nursing graduate bags second class upper

A young lady, Joyce Banjo, celebrated her graduation from the University of Ibadan after years of academic challenges and delays.

The nursing graduate took to LinkedIn to reflect on her journey, revealing that she failed to secure admission to study nursing during her first attempt because she did not meet the required cut-off mark.

According to her, she later sat for another Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2019 and eventually gained admission into the institution.

Joyce explained that what was supposed to be a five-year journey eventually stretched into 2026 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ASUU strikes, and the demanding nature of nursing school.

She said:

"Re-introducing: BANJO JOYCE OLUTOMI RN, RM, CFP, B.N.Sc UI Second Class Honours (Upper Division), University of Ibadan.

"The chapter that started in 2019 is finally closed. I am looking forward to putting the skills I have gained to provide care and advocate for a healthier society."

2. UI graduate emerges first-class nurse

Another graduate, Precious Olaleye, also celebrated her induction into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria after graduating with first-class honours.

The young lady shared her story on LinkedIn, where she described her academic experience as a journey shaped by patience, persistence, and growth.

According to Precious, the road to graduation was not easy, but she remained grateful to God throughout the process.

She proudly announced that she graduated with a Bachelor of Nursing Science degree from the University of Ibadan with First Class Honours.

“I am now officially: PRECIOUS IBIYEMI OLALEYE. RN, RM, CFP, B.N.Sc (University of Ibadan). First Class Honours,” she wrote.

The graduate noted that the achievement represented more than academic success, stating that it also marked the beginning of greater responsibility and service in healthcare.

3. UI nursing student bags first-class, wins award

A nursing graduate identified as Oluwatosin Favour Ausi also celebrated graduating with first-class honours from the University of Ibadan.

Favour revealed in a post on X that she gained admission to study nursing in 2019 for what was expected to be a five-year course.

A University of Ibadan nursing student bags a first-class honours degree. Photo Credit: @ausiijeoma

Source: Twitter

However, she disclosed that the programme eventually lasted seven years before she finally graduated.

Alongside her graduation photos, she shared details of an award she received for her academic performance.

The graduate was honoured with the Professor Prisca O. Adejumo Award of Excellence after finishing with first-class honours.

She said:

“Gained admission in 2019 to study a 5 year course and 7 years later I’m officially a graduate of the University of Ibadan with First Class Honours."

Meanwhile, the University of Ibadan nursing induction ceremony for the Bachelor of Nursing Science Class of 2026 was held on April 29 at the Paul Hendrickse Lecture Theatre, University College Hospital premises in Ibadan.

The ceremony officially inducted the graduates into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

UI nursing student breaks family record

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a young lady celebrated after bagging a degree in nursing and becoming a registered nurse from the University of Ibadan.

She opened up about breaking a family record after emerging as a nursing graduate from UI.

Source: Legit.ng