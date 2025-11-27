DJ Chicken made a video about Portable after the singer dragged his senior colleague, Olamide

In the clip, he dared Portable while sharing how Olamide helped him and what he used the N8 million the singer gave him for

He took a swipe at Portable and his wealth, as fans reacted to the viral video

Controversial disc jockey, Ademola Abiodun, better known as DJ Chicken, has lashed out at Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, over his comments about Olamide.

A few days ago, Portable called out Olamide for not taking him to his show in London. In the video, he claimed that he was the one who gave Olamide his fame while dragging him.

Fans react to DJ Chicken's video about Olamide and Portable. Photo credit@olamise/@portablebaeby/@djchicken

Source: Instagram

In response, DJ Chicken fired back at Portable over his comments, sharing how Olamide came through for him a few years ago. According to DJ Chicken, Olamide gave him N8 million, which he used to buy a royal chair. He then asked Portable if he had such a chair in his house and added that the Zeh Nation boss was going around borrowing chairs.

DJ Chicken drags Portable in video

Portable trends over viral video from DJ Chicken. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Not done yet, DJ Chicken dared Portable and warned him not to come near Lekki, sharing what he would do if Portable dared to enter his area.

He also questioned how much Portable had in his account, continuing to rain abuses on him.

Recall that DJ Chicken and Portable are not on good terms. The two frequently abuse and drag each other online at every opportunity.

A few months ago, DJ Chicken dragged Portable for building his hotel near a mosque. At the time, Portable had made a video bragging about his numerous real estate projects, including a hotel located close to a mosque.

DJ Chicken didn’t let Portable rest over that video, sending him to the gallows and stating that the music star was posting about his abandoned projects, which should be given to the homeless in Ogun State.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to DJ Chicken video about Portable

Reactions have trailed the video made by DJ Chicken, where he took a swipe at Portable over his video and claims about Olamide. Many of their fans blasted both Portable and DJ Chicken, calling them birds of the same feather. Here are comments about the viral recording as seen below:

@bonasixt reacted:

"Portable chicken, two of una fit each other."

@official_toppec said:

"English hard chai werey first pause , kick start again."

@its_yindah shared:

"What’s the difference btw you two?ore meji,werey meji."

@ shaneghe_01 commented:

"Make dem use dj chicken and portable cleanse Nigeria, una join our problem for this country."

Portable's baby mama makes accusation

Legit.ng had reported that Honey Berry had made a video where she called out her estranged baby father.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also stated that the singer was also beating his first wife Bewaji for taking sides with her. The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

Source: Legit.ng