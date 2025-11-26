An old video of Portable’s reaction after meeting Olamide for the first time has surfaced online, amid his recent abusive comments

In the recording, Portable is seen holding Olamide and crying profusely, expressing how happy he was to see him

Fans taunted the singer over the clip, calling him an ingrate and criticising his remarks about Olamide

Fans of street pop singer Olamide Adedeji seem not to have forgiven Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, for his recent remarks about his senior colleague.

Portable lashed out at Olamide after the music star had a successful show in London, claiming that he was the one who secured the international show for Olamide.

Fans later dug up an old video showing Portable's reaction when he met Olamide for the first time. In the video, Portable is seen crying like a baby and holding onto Olamide, while saying, "I am happy to see you."

Portable reacts to his crying video

In another post, Portable explained that he cried out of joy, thinking he had finally met his helper.

The controversial singer added that Olamide had refused to take him to London, and it was his fans who helped him get there.

He also mentioned that Skepta, the Nigerian-British rapper, was the one who met with him, packaged him, and didn't chase away his manager. Portable further claimed that Poco Less had chased his manager away.

Fans react to Portable's crying video

Reacting to his response, many fans were moved, stating that Portable's ranting was due to Olamide not taking him to the UK.

A few others criticised Portable, calling him an ingrate. They argued that Olamide truly helped Portable, as the song they collaborated on was the one that introduced Portable to the world.

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by fans of the music star. Here are comments below:

@daneygramm shared:

"This guy should stop been ungrateful Only that verse wey Olamide give you is enough. At least he expose you to the world Many other persons only wish to take a photo with him but you did a video with me and he didn’t charge you money for the feature."

@gaddaff_rf commented:

"Press money for street from now till next 100 years the day wey You no press street go forget , na normal, just like 100 goods and 1 bad = 100 bad people no send you."

@afunmitobaby said:

"He too get bad belle na why he never pass like this for life..Pure heart always win."

@abefe_pappy shared:

"Person say hin give Olamide international recognition with zaazu."

