Popular Nigerian singer Portable has fallen out with his second baby mama, Honey Berry, and she recently dragged him online

In videos seen online, the young lady revealed the singer has not been carrying out his expected duties as a father

Honey Berry also added that Portable used to beat her while she was pregnant, and he still beats his wife Bewaji for talking to her

Zazu crooner Portable has been dragged into the mud by his second baby mama, Honey Berry, who spilled shocking details about him.

The young lady said she had no idea the singer was married before she got pregnant, and he had been beating his wife Bewaji for being cordial with her.

Honey Berry drags Portable online over their son

From indications, Portable joined Honey Berry's Instagram Live and accused her of sleeping around, to which she asked what his business was with her private life.

She then dragged Portable for abandoning his son. She said he had not sent money for their son's upkeep for four months.

Honey Berry further said she has so many allegations against Portable, but she knows his career would be ruined if she decided to be as stupid as he has been.

The mum of one also added that the house Portable claims he put her in is not something to be proud of. She claimed he had put his new baby mama, actress Ashabi Simple, in the house after kicking her out.

Netizens react as Honey Berry drags Portable

Many people were not shocked Portable is a deadbeat dad, but they were more shocked he could beat his wife Bewaji after all he put her through.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

rayleebelle:

"He’ll beat her and she’ll still post him and write Ade mi, Ten is happening."

smyle_claudia:

"Na U do mistake go open toros give Portable. Person call Himself idamu Adugbo u con say make He no Dey follow U cap nonsense?"

ewa__mii_:

"This portable too no just get sense, he still dey come his ex live video.....asiere meji"

homotoyocee:

"Portable dey beat that fine ladywahala."

mammy___zee:

"When side chicks later marry that sweet married man wey dey caring ,dem go see wetin the wife dey see...Is polygamy a joke to u?"

teeto__olayeni:

"Werey jam Agbako. One blow one human hair. Spiritual husband better pass Portable."

demisflorals:

"Na Wetin you find you see . Go back to school or go and earn a skill . You are still young !!!"

mrchauw:

"If u love ur child so much u would go and find work to feed d kid...if u can't afford to, give the child to his father who can...he has already told u to bring d child."

deebah_fm:

"Perfect fit for Portable. The kin voice and tone she dey drop hen . She said if he comes to pack his load in her house, her pants and bras must not miss "

olabisioloyinbo_:

"He beats her.??? Wow, this guy is pathetically fake."

Portable performs at NBA Conference

Meanwhile, Portable did not observe decorum or try to compose himself as he performed at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference in Abuja.

In the video sighted online, the Zazu crooner's behaviour got people wondering why lawyers would opt for someone like him at their conference.

During his performance, Portable was seen climbing one of the huge iron poles erected at the conference venue. After successfully reaching the top, he hung there and dangled chains on the pole.

