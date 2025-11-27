Singer N6 has opened up about his relationship with his colleague and friend, Wizkid, during an interview

In the clip, he stated that people should not bother trying to beef Wizkid, as they can never win

The music star also spoke glowingly about the success of the "Ojuelegba" crooner while recounting the efforts he put in his music

Nigerian singer Nnamdi Nwabasili, better known as N6, has granted an interview where he spoke about his colleague and friend, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

The music star, who dragged cleric Paul Adefarasin a few months ago, was a guest on a show hosted by Nedu.

Fans react to singer N6's utterance about Wizkid as they tag Davido. Photo credit@wizkidayo/@davido/@n6

Source: Instagram

According to N6, people should forget about beefing Wizkid, as he has never seen anyone fight with the singer and win.

He also emphasized that the success of the "Ojuelegba" crooner is not a fluke. N6 added that people should reconsider making Wizkid their enemy.

N6 speaks about growing-up days

When asked about his relationship with Wizkid, N6 said he considers him a brother. He shared how close they were while growing up, noting that they often had to walk because they didn’t have transport money.

He mentioned that both of them grew up in Ojuelegba. Recalling their hustle in the studio, N6 shared that they used to go there to record, but Wizkid would often stay until the following morning.

Singer N6 speaks about Wizkid’s success. Photo credit@n6

Source: Instagram

The music star praised his colleague, calling him insanely talented. N6 also spoke about Wizkid’s love for playing football, recalling the days they would go to the field to play.

The accolades showered on Wizkid come after his soon-to-be-released documentary was heavily criticized.

After a video snippet from the documentary surfaced online, many dragged the singer for forgetting Banky W, who discovered and mentored him in his early days as an artist.

Fans taunt Davido over video

In the comment section of the post, a few people recalled how Wizkid and Davido had a viral feud online. They claimed that N6 was referring to the "If" crooner in his interview.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to N6's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the interview granted by the singer. Here are comments below:

@Dannymasterp shared:

"Wizkid is the perfect example of success in display, He's a very intelligent, purposeful and a dreamer who's very clear about where he's going and what he aims for."

@Omogbol28586153 commented:

"Wiz na master of quiet wins. Man no dey talk too much, but the results dey loud."

@official_pappyzion said:

"It is not advisable to fight BigWiz."

@crismj44543 wrote:

"Everyone is going to run from this question. Do you love Wizkid?"

@powerchibueze reacted:

"Wizkid no even fit give you that chance to beef him, baba go mute you."

Wizkid visits Tottenham Hotspur

Legit.ng had reported that videos of Wizkid at Tottenham Hotspur stadium ahead of his show in the UK trended on the Nigerian social media space.

In one of the clips, Wizkid was seen showing off his fun side, and he juggled football like a professional. Wizkid's Tottenham show was to take place on July 29, where he will be putting Nigeria and Afrobeats on the world map once again.

Source: Legit.ng