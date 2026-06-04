Pep Guardiola has reportedly turned down interest from Inter Miami despite the prospect of reuniting with Lionel Messi

The former Manchester City manager has also been linked with a lucrative move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

Guardiola’s brother has dismissed reports of talks with Saudi clubs, insisting there have been no negotiations

Pep Guardiola has reportedly rejected opportunities to coach both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the legendary Spanish tactician prepares to take a break from football following his departure from Manchester City.

The 55-year-old ended a remarkable decade-long spell at the Etihad Stadium at the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, bringing an end to one of the most successful managerial reigns in modern football.

Pep Guardiola celebrates with the trophy after winning the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Manchester City on May 16, 2026 in London, England. Photo by Ed Sykes

Source: Getty Images

Since leaving City, speculation over Guardiola’s next destination has intensified, with clubs and national teams across the world monitoring his situation.

Among those linked with the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager are Major League Soccer side Inter Miami and Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr.

However, fresh reports suggest Guardiola has no intention of rushing back into management despite the attractive offers on the table.

Beckham wanted Guardiola to coach Messi again

According to The Mirror, Inter Miami co-owner and former England captain David Beckham identified Guardiola as his preferred candidate to replace Javier Mascherano, who stepped down from his role last month.

Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami during MLS against Cincinnati. Photo by Jeff Dean

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The MLS club reportedly delayed appointing a new manager while exploring the possibility of convincing Guardiola to move to the United States.

Such a move would have reunited the Spaniard with Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history.

Messi enjoyed the most successful years of his career under Guardiola at Barcelona, where the pair won multiple domestic and European trophies together.

A reunion in Miami would also have provided a major commercial boost for both Inter Miami and Major League Soccer.

Despite the excitement surrounding the possibility, Guardiola is said to have informed those close to him that he has no interest in accepting the role at this stage of his career.

The Spaniard reportedly wants to step away from football temporarily to spend more time with his family and recover from the demands of elite management.

Lionel Messi lifts the Champion's trophy after winning the 2025 MLS Cup Final against Vancouver Whitecaps. Photo by Elsa

Source: Getty Images

Inter Miami officials had hoped to meet Guardiola during the upcoming FIFA World Cup, but reports indicate he has no plans to attend the tournament.

Al-Nassr linked with massive offer

While Inter Miami were hoping to lure Guardiola to work with Messi again, reports from the Middle East linked him with a stunning move to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr are searching for a new head coach following the departure of Jorge Jesus after a successful spell that ended with the club winning the Saudi Pro League title.

The Portuguese manager left after delivering the domestic championship Cristiano Ronaldo had been chasing since arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Saudi Pro League trophy. Photo by Fayez NURELDINE

Source: Getty Images

Several prominent coaches have been linked with the vacancy, including Abel Ferreira and Portugal national team manager Roberto Martinez.

However, Guardiola’s name generated the biggest headlines.

Reports from World Soccer Talk claimed Al-Nassr were interested in appointing the former Manchester City boss and pairing him with Ronaldo for the first time in their careers.

They added that the Saudi club were prepared to offer Guardiola an annual salary worth between $75 million and $110 million, a figure that would have made him the highest-paid football manager in the world.

The prospect attracted global attention, given Guardiola and Ronaldo’s fierce rivalry during their years at Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Despite competing against each other in some of football’s most memorable El Clasico battles, the two icons have never worked together.

Guardiola’s camp dismisses Saudi links

As speculation continued to grow, Guardiola’s brother and representative, Pere Guardiola, moved to shut down the rumours.

Speaking to 365Scores Arabic, he strongly denied claims that discussions had taken place between Guardiola and any Saudi club.

“What is being said is nothing more than an untrue rumor. There have been no negotiations or contacts regarding Guardiola joining any Saudi club.”

The statement appears to end suggestions that Guardiola could be heading to Al-Nassr in the immediate future.

Even without Guardiola, Al-Nassr remain focused on appointing a high-profile coach capable of building on the club’s recent success.

Reports suggest Ronaldo will have significant input in the selection process as the Saudi giants continue shaping their long-term project.

Enzo Maresca to replace Guardiola

Legit.ng previously reported that former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has emerged as a leading candidate to succeed Guardiola in the future due to his close ties with Manchester City. Maresca worked as Guardiola’s assistant during City’s historic Treble-winning campaign and previously held coaching roles within the club’s academy.

The Italian later enhanced his reputation by guiding Leicester City back to the Premier League before moving to Chelsea. His familiarity with Guardiola’s methods has made him one of the names being discussed as a possible long-term successor.

Source: Legit.ng