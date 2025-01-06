Portable has shared the good news about his latest feat with his fans on social media as he bagged about the amount it gulped

He said he got the money from music and his fans were responsible for him building them, he added that he once abandoned the structures

The video sparked reactions among fans, who shared their take about his video while some congratulating his about his feat

Controversial singer Habeeb Ololomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has shared a video of his latest achievement in the real estate sector with his fans.

In the clip made into a collage, he was screaming about his achievement and called in his fans to give him money.

He said he was building a mansion and hotel beside a mosque. He also disclosed that after his clients finish drinking, they can go to sleep in the hotel and enter the mosque to ask Allah for forgiveness of their sins.

The singer, who fought his lover long ago, mentioned that the hotel was beside his Odogwu bar.

Portable speaks about his investment

In the video, the singer spoke about the amount spent on his investment. He said that he used N30million for the roofing alone.

The singer also said that he used N100 million on the two buildings.

The Zazu crooner, who was seen praying in a mosque months ago, said that this year was his year and he encouraged his fans to claim what they wanted in their lives.

The singer also has some other properties in Ogun state, where he currently lives.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the houses built by Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@ejeeko07:

"No be roofing money you wan beg abi why you de disguise thank God for life."

@_officcial__damolee_:

"No be by to set blocks reach level stage nah finishing be money, all this one nah still freestyle if person don build reach level stage and he don go put body for wetin wey pass him, life nah step by step naw."

@abayomi_10k:

"Oga go double your hustle."

@justinriaa:

"Street don jazzy, baba check my page."

@codesaa:

"What Portable said in tha first slide."

@still_bigbaebi:

"A king has spoken."

@real_happiness_2020:

"I swear @portablebaeby day give me joy."

@official_olufunke_opasanya:

"Portable dey compete with queen Dammy. God abeg oooh."

@oluwamassive:

"You sure say cement plenty for that thing wey you build so?"

@sherubawon01

"001 for a reason won le gbe ge si biggest."

Portable's baba mama makes accusation

Legit.ng had reported that Honey Berry had made a video where she called out her estranged baby father.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also stated that the singer was also beating his first wife Bewaji for taking sides with her.

The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

Source: Legit.ng