A video of the commotion at Kizz Daniel's show in France has surfaced online

In the clip, the singer's bouncer is seen having a serious altercation with a man who is reportedly part of the event's organizing team

Concertgoers are also shown protesting and displaying their tickets after the music star failed to show up

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has been dragged online after he allegedly turned up late for a show in France.

The music star, who lost his mother-in-law last year, is currently on his Europe tour and was scheduled to perform in Paris over the weekend.

According to reports, the show was set to start at 7 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. Organizers were informed that the venue would close by midnight.

However, Kizz Daniel did not allegedly arrive until 11:50 p.m., after the scheduled end of the show.

In a video, Kizz Daniel's bouncer is seen having an altercation with a man said to be part of the event's organizing team.

The two are shown dragging something as they shuffled each other, with the bouncer heard shouting at the man.

Concertgoers protest over Kizz Daniel's absence

In another video, attendees of the concert can be seen holding up their tickets and speaking loudly in protest.

A separate clip showed police officers being called in to intervene as fans grew increasingly aggressive over the situation.

This is not the first time that the music star has faced backlash for his absence at a show.

A few years ago, he was arrested in Tanzania after failing to perform at a concert. Reports indicated that his gold chain had not been brought before the show, which contributed to his failure to appear.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Kizz Daniel's video

@peju_0 reacted:

"Kizz Daniel again I actually love his songs but I don't think I will ever go his shows because he's fond of not showing up, pride wan ruin am."

@Redddi shared:

"How would he cope if ge was 001 that can perform in 4 countries within 6 days and he always arrives on time."

@ordormj wrote:

"Fans of 001 can’t relate. Davido, our reliable performer."

@otlm_007 said:

"If your not going to perform!! Then don’t collect money."

@nendeunice commented:

"He likes doing this every time. He shouldn’t allow people waste their time, energy and money if won’t show up… that’s so low."

Kizz Daniel speaks about his weakness

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had exposed himself and his three top bad habits in a chat with his fans on social media.

A man known as Royal Zanmi had asked him if he had bad habits and asked him to list them, to which the singer obliged.

In his response, he listed three of his bad habits. He noted that his habits include drinking to stupor, committing adultery and that he smokes a lot. Not done, he told his fans that anyone who doesn't have any should strike the wall.

