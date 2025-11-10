Davido has shared a video showing how fans turned up for his 5ive album concert in Ibadan over the weekend

The singer has kicked off his tour in Nigeria after a successful international tour a few months ago

Fans reacted to the trending video, sharing their thoughts on the singer and making comparisons

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has shared a video showing how fans turned out for his concert in Ibadan a few days ago.

The music star, who reunited with his daughter a few months ago, staged the Nigerian leg of his 5ive album tour, and videos of his shows have surfaced online.

In the clip making the rounds, he was seen on stage as fans gathered around him. He shared the video on his Instagram story, expressing his gratitude to his fans for their love and support at the concert, and also used a love emoji.

Video of Crowd at Davido's Concert

In the post, the concert took place at Liberty Stadium, which was packed with fans of the music star.

The crowd could be heard singing Davido's songs word for word as he performed on stage during his 5ive tour.

Fans React to Video Shared by Davido

Reacting to the post, fans of the Awuke crooner wondered why so much negativity seemed directed at the singer.

They noted that the hate was mostly on social media, as it wasn't reflected in real life, based on the turnout at his Ibadan show.

They argued that the success of his Ibadan 5ive tour proved who the true biggest star in Africa really is. A few concertgoers shared their experience, adding that they were ready to sleep after spending the night with the music star.

See the video here:

What fans said about Davido's post

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the music star about his show. Many were excited about his feat while calling some sweet names. Here are comments below:

@jossy_ogamba commented:

"Afterwards some zero brain haters will say he doesn't have talent.. imagine someone without talent pulling such amazing crowd."

@official_mee_de reacted:

"At least e don clear who get Africa among em all."

@morret_man reacted:

"So na only online una no like this guy."

@holuwa_bukolami wrote:

"We love you davido."

@hope__destiny shared:

"I’m going to have big problems with Davido if this year run out without him sign Wizkid, then I’m done with 30BG because we rise by lifting other Wizkid need to be rise up this is not fair."

@sir_e_tumu reacted:

"Omo see massive turn out, But wait oooo d hate wey davido Dey get for social media I nor Dey see d hate for real life I feel na only fellow artistes dey jealous davido nothing else."

