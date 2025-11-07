Actress Doris Ogala has made a video in response to the claims made by the FCT Police Command regarding Sammy's case

The FCT Command had stated that they granted Sammy bail, but his bail conditions have not been met

Doris also shared details about Regina and her mother's mental and health status following their visit to the police station

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has shared a disturbing video regarding the case of Regina Daniels' brother with the police.

Sammy, the actress' singer brother, had been arrested and charged to court, with his detention extended until November 28.

A statement later released by the FCT Police Command stated that Sammy had been granted bail, but he had not met the bail conditions.

In a tearful video, Doris accused the FCT Command of lying about Sammy's case.

According to her, the police had promised to study the case and instructed them to appear at the station by 10 o'clock the following day.

Doris mentioned that they arrived at the police station by 8 o'clock but were told that Sammy had already been taken to court at 6 o'clock.

They were then directed to a court in Dutse, but could not find the location in time. By the time they arrived, Sammy had already been taken to a prison in Niger State.

Doris shared more details about their ordeal

In the video, the actress alleged that the magistrate was not present when they arrived at the court. She claimed that the magistrate had gone to Maitama, where Ned Nwoko also resides.

.Doris further alleged that the magistrate had locked the charges in his office, so they were unaware of what Sammy had been charged with in court.

In the video, Doris revealed that Regina's mother, Rita Daniels, collapsed after hearing the full details of the situation.

See the video here:

Precious Chikwendu reacts to Regina Daniels' ordeal

Legit.ng had reported that Precious Chikwendu, the ex-wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, had joined her colleague in reacting to Regina Daniels' ordeal.

She questioned what the actors and actresses Regina had opened her door to are doing about her situation and called out names.

