A Nigerian man has revisited an old clip of popular actress Regina Daniels taking part in a prediction game that claimed to foretell her future.

The throwback video, which was shared on Instagram, drew attention because of its supposed accuracy regarding her current marital issues.

The video was reposted by @naijaeverything on Instagram amid reports of crisis in the actress’s marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

In the old clip, Regina had taken part in a game that was said to predict what her life would look like over the next three years from the time she made it.

What caught the attention of many viewers was the part of the video that predicted the state of her marriage in the near future.

Regina made the clip in 2023, and the game predicted that she would be pregnant in 2024, enjoying herself on a boat cruise in 2025, and divorced by 2026.

The last part of the prediction surprised many people who came across the post, especially due to her current situation.

After the video began circulating, reactions flooded the comments section, with several users calling the game 'spiritual'.

They warned people to be cautious about the kind of online activities they engage in to avoid negativity.

The man who shared the video reacted with disbelief at how the crisis began even before the predicted year had arrived.

He commented that the 2026 prediction had not even reached, yet the crisis was already happening.

"The 2026 no even reach again. Shuuu. 2026 no even reach. We still dey November. All these things come dey sup. Abi she know?" he said.

Reactions as Regina Daniels' plays prediction game

Nigerians reacted to the post in the comments section.

Bigsuccey said:

"U no see say she no do Godforbid for the divorce ? She always wanted it."

Only1cjhairs reacted:

"You fit forget but social media never forgot."

Tom_kay001 said:

"2026 never reach. Reality don set in."

Crusherlivinglarge reacted:

"Dem say Ai predict regina life."

Moh.0128 said:

"Imagine she no wan pregnant but she only wan de enjoy omo ole."

Tedd_henrie said:

"She always wanted to get in make money and get out(guided by her mom). All what she’s doing is acting. She wants the man to get tired of her and free her. It’s all script she’s playing."

Okaforrita735 said:

"Some game are spiritual."

Okoan_ikeakewe said:

"Your plan! GOD Plan."

