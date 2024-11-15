Music star, Kizz Daniel, has announced the unfortunate passing of his mother-in-law with his fan on X

In the post, he noted that he was mourning with his wife who lost her mother, and he called his fans to pray for her

The tweet sparked sympathy among fans, who took to the comments section to show respect to the departed and wished the singer's family well

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has shared a sad news with his fans on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The music star, who loves showing off his wife online, stated that he lost his mother-in-law to cancer.

The Bugga crooner added that he was mourning with his wife and just decided to share the news with his fans.

Kizz Daniel calls for prayer

In his post, he asked his fans to pray for the repose of the soul of his wife's mother.

The tweet made by the singer once rumoured to be dating his colleague sparked reactions among his fans in the comment section.

What fans said about Kizz Daniel's post

Legit.ng compiled reaction of and to the post made by Kizz Daniel. Here are some of the comment below:

@50_babatunde1:

"May her soul find peace."

@Seankleann:

"May her soul Rest in peace and may God comfort you and your wife."

@JustDirmax:

"May God comfort the family."

@iamdamiosky:

"Sorry for your loss, may her soul rest in perfect peace."

@kraft_demo:

"Chest cancer news dey always fear me, Just imagine a friend who asked me to stay with her mum years back that she's sick, Not knowing it was chest cancer she has been treating there at Lasuth... Really hurt how she passed away with those pain.... Stay strong Vadoo."

@lerahto:

"Oh no! I can’t relate but losing a Mother must be a so hard! God abeg."

@chibaby315:

"Chai! May God comfort you both."

@V_A_D_D_I_C_T:

"Sorry for your loss, may her soul rest in peace."

@iamstretch_:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace."

@TeemarsBeauty:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Kizz Daniel shares top habits

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had exposed himself and his three top bad habits in a chat with his fans on social media.

A man known as Royal Zanmi had asked him if he had bad habits and asked him to list them, to which the singer obliged.

In his response, he listed three of his bad habits and said that anyone who doesn't have any should strike the wall.

