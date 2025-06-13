A sweet photo of Wizkid's elder sister, Yetunde, and the singer's daughter, Morayo, has surfaced online

In the post, the two beautiful relatives look adorable as Yetunde holds the little girl in her arms

Fans used sweet words and lovely emojis to celebrate the pair as they gushed over their beauty

Wizkid's FC, fans of singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid are excited to see a rare and unique photo of the singer's elder sister, Yetunde, after it surfaced online.

A few days ago, the singer was spotted unveiling his documentary, Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Wizkid's elder sister, Yetunde, makes his fans blush. Photo credit@wizkidnews

He appeared alongside his adorable daughter, Morayo, whom many of his fans fondly call Machina, unveiling her face for the first time.

In a new post, another picture of Yetunde, Wizkid’s elder sister who is rarely seen online, emerged. She was holding Morayo in her arms, smiling beautifully for the camera.

Morayo and Yetunde look alike

In the photo, the two relatives look so adorable and cute. Some fans noticed a slight resemblance between them. They both have fair skin, and their eyes appear almost identical.

Morayo’s elder brother, AJ, was photobombed in the picture, though he seemed distracted by something happening nearby.

Morayo, with a baby pacifier in her mouth, appeared focused on the distraction while the picture was being taken.

Wizkid' trends after picture of sister surfaces online. Photo credit@wizkidayo"

Yetunde's rare online appearances

Yetunde, Wizkid's elder sister, is rarely seen in posts online. She usually appears only when discussing or defending her brother. A few months ago, she posted a warning to critics, vowing that nothing should happen to a strand of his hair.

During the height of the 2024 Davido-Wizkid feud, fans dug up pictures of Wizkid’s sister and compared them to photos of Davido’s sisters, children of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, the current governor of Osun state.

See the picture here:

How fans reacted to Wizkid's sister's picture

Netizen shared a few words about the picture, however, they flooded the comment section with emojis to celebrate the two relatives. They commented about the beauty of Yunde, Wizkid's sister, and his cute daughter. Here are comments about them below:

@sandra wrote:

"They are just so cute together."

@super.cheek stated:

"I just loev the two, Morayo and Yetunde, so beautituful."

@ufom_dija commented:

"One of the beautiful pictures you will see online today."

@edogirl shared:

"Nothing beat having your sister love your daughter, proud to be Wizkid FC for life."

Fans dig video of Wizkid's mother dancing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a video showing the moment Wizkid and his mother hit the stage to dance in an energetic way had surfaced online amid his drama with Davido.

Wizkid had mocked Davido and his uncle, who is a governor, and said he doesn't have an uncle who dances online.

In the clip, Wizkid was singing on stage, and his mother was dancing with him as he sang for her.

