Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola Ogudu, marks the 15th birthday of their son, Bolu, better known as Champz

In her post, she shares throwback photos from his baby days and pens an emotional tribute to him

Wizkid’s baby mama and Shola Ogudu celebrate the milestone as she prays for her son, with her message catching the attention of many online

It is Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife’s 15th birthday, and his mother has gone to great lengths to make the day special for him.

The mother of one pens an emotional tribute to the teenager and shares thought-provoking reflections about her son.

Reactions as Wizkid’s baby mama pens tribute to son at 15. Photo credit@o.oluwanishola/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

According to her, Champz has already accomplished what older people are still dreaming of achieving. She adds that she is proud of her son’s talents and success at his young age. She also expresses pride in his character and resilience.

Wizkid’s baby mama sends memo to son

In her message, Ogudu writes a memo to her son, stating that he is greater than his fears and was born for greatness.

She adds that he will face tough times and moments that will test his strength, patience, and confidence, but prays that he will not forget who he is in such moments.

Wizkid’s baby mama speaks glowingly about son

Wizkid’s baby mama celebrates Champz at 15. Photo credit@o.oluwanishola

Source: Instagram

Shola Ogudu further states that she has seen leadership qualities, greatness, and creativity in him, describing him as a young man destined for an extraordinary life. She advises him not to let the world harden him or allow negativity to shrink him.

She adds, “Please never let this world harden you. Never let negativity convince you to shrink yourself. Never let temporary emotions pull you away from your destiny. Stay close to God. Stay true to yourself. Stay focused on the vision He placed inside you.”

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's baby mama post

Here are comments from fans about what Shola Ogudu wrote to her son:

@thejaael said:

"15, Just like yesterday, Happy birthday, my internet nephew."

@talkglam wrote:

"Wow, the Last Picture Hits Hard … welldone Boo. Happy Birthday, Tife."

@ iamav_ri_l shared:

"Happy birthday, Boluwatife Balogun, shine like the star you are. God bless your new age, more wins hun age in God’s sufficient grace. God bless you mama, you raised a King! Reign king, nothing shall stop you, you shall be greater than your father ijn amen."

@bigmisty998 reacted:

"Last picture, so happy for growth Chmapz."

@accessoriesbyfhummie reacted:

"Happy 15th birthday to your precious son... a joy giver, God bless him beyond measure in Jesus name....Amen."

@olamidedokun wrote:

"Happy birthday, Boluwatife. May God's will be that you will accomplish your mission and fulfill it, you will live long in good health and wealth."

Bolu backs step-brother at party

Legit.ng had reported that Bolu, the first son of Afrobreat singer Wizkid, was one of the people who attended AJ's birthday.

In the pictures that made the rounds online, Bolu was seen backing Zion at AJ's birthday as the two bonded together.

Fans of Wizkid, known as FC, took to the comment section to take a swipe at Davido as they praised their favourite.

Source: Legit.ng