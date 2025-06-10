Nigerian designer Veekee James has taken over the internet with celebrations of her 30th birthday party

Legit.ng reported that the celebrity stylist held a soirée to celebrate the new milestone with family and friends

Videos and pictures filled the internet showing how top celebrities turned up for the fashion influencer, triggering reactions online

Nigerian designer Veekee James recently marked her 30th birthday in style as she shut down the social media timelines with exotic moments from her party.

Legit.ng reports that Veekee hosted an extravagant dinner party for friends and loved ones to celebrate her new age.

How celebrities showed up in elegance at Veekee James’ 30th b’day party. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @veekeejames, @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

In the days leading up to her birthday, she impressed fans with a stylish countdown, donning mouthwatering clothes from various designers.

At the event, the clip of her marvellous cake leaked on the internet, sparking reactions from online users.

On the big night, her guests, which included actors, fashion designers, content creators, friends, and well-wishers, arrived in full evening attire.

Black and gold dominated the colour scheme, and their styling choices were nothing short of sartorial genius.

Some of the fans' favourites are Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele, Osas Ighodaro, Toyin Abraham, Idia Aisien, Hilda Baci, and Big Brother Naija stars Uriel, Liquorose, Saga, Sheggz, and many others.

See some of their pictures below:

Osas Ighodaro's outift

In a previous report, Veekee James' husband Femi Atere, the husband disturbed timelines as he celebrates his loving wife.

The man after Veekee's heart took to his official social media page, via Instagram, to celebrate his wife. Femi Atere shared numerous videos of their amazing moments together, leaving fans to gush.

Netizens react to celebrities at Veekee James

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

m.a.i_media said:

"She always shows up for people, amazing woman."

tush__tush24 said:

"Nigerians can be so supportive and on code ehnnn😍😍😍 see as BN used her son in law song...so cool 😎."

belovedekpa said:

"So beautiful 🤩 she nor dey carry last."

mizsylvia55 wrote:

"Queen mother you look beautiful and It's the background song for me 🔥🔥🙌."

theizik.erikemu said:

"You are actually the ideal Veekee's muse."

_pd.cakesandchops said:

"Ouuuuu!!!! Veekkeee Even styled youuuu😍😍😍!!! Madddd."

uzordominic said:

"You know this is the best appropriate fit for this birthday dining 😍. Buh my naija people will always appropriate 😉. I LOVE LOVE MY COUNTRY PEOPLE."

toyindtaylor said:

"If simplicity was a person ,then it you be HILDA🙌❤️."

veekee_james said:

"If you no be my sister I for cry 😍😍."

ebonynickibee said:

"When you see Papaya you see Extra😍🔥. My girl dey always deliver na why she be Papaya_ex the ex means EXTRA in case you don’t know 🔥."

glory_onofua_ said:

"See beauty they cry 🔥🔥🙌."

duchess__sucy said:

"Osas my Osas 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you look stunning 😍."

Veekee James buys Hubby Femi Atere luxury fit

Recall, Legit.ng previously reported that if there's one thing Veekee James will do, it's spoil her husband, Femi Atere, to the core, and we are loving it.

The ace designer, who is currently out of the country on a trip, stopped to get some clothes for her man.

She spotted Pastor Irene and loved his clothes, decided to get them for her hubby, and many of her fans have not stopped gushing about the outcome.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng