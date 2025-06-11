Nigerian music superstar Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, who has been off the scenes for a while now has made headlines

The singer was spotted in a shoot for Vogue Magazine with Ugandan-Canadian actress, Whitney Peak

The shoot soon went viral on social media, with the singer's fans passing comments about how he makes his moves

Wizkid's fans seem to have decoded why the singer has been missing in action for a while following his recent appearance online. The singer, who was mocked by naysayers for cancelling several of his shows, has resurfaced on social media

First, he was spotted with his first daughter, Machalia, whom fans fondly call Japa Pollock. Now, he has been seen in a photoshoot for Vogue Magazine.

Fans react to Wizkid's pose for Vogue Magazine. Credit: @wizkidayo, @whitneypeak

Source: Instagram

The singer was spotted posing for the magazine with Ugandan-Canadian actress Whitney Peak. The shoot seemed a bit risky as Wizkid had to balance his small frame on the edge of the bunk, while Peak was at the bottom.

Wizkid almost slipped off the bunk a few times, as someone on the crew helped support him. While the shoot seemed fun, his fans could not help but share their observations.

Vogue wrote on their page:

"Lights, camera, Chanel! Last night at The Odeon, @ChanelOfficial hosted its 18th annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner, honoring the artists who contributed original works for this year's Festival award-winning filmmakers. From @BlakeLively and Robert De Niro to @WhitneyPeak, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola, head to the link in our bio to see the film stars, artists, and downtown darlings who stepped out for the occasion."

See the post here:

One of the comments noted that these kind f big moves are the reason Wizkid has been cancelling his shows.

Reactions as Wizzy poses for Vogue Magazine

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@ufuoma_kerewi said:

"I’m not sure you guys read the story behind this on the second slide . I now see why he has been cancelling shows . Work smart and earn big . Make history."

@lifeissimple321 said:

"Remember time wey de money no dey come quick, all of a sudden see as dem dey rush me 🤍🦅🐐."

@hazegramz said:

"And person go come out Dey say dem no Dey hear your Gbedu again , 😂😂 some people too funny sha."

@jasper_12371 said:

"If my idolo fall una go close una studio for life oooo."

@dolly_pizzle_z said:

"Wetin our biggest deh do for there make he no fall Abegi o 🔥❤️."

@_promzy1 said:

"If this guy fall that studio no go contain us oh."

@emmanuel57254 said:

"Fc make una show me love make I buy night food please don't insult me it's all love if u get give who no get 🙏🙌."

@mhiz.richies said:

"Na when my idol go fall down from dis place una go see my true color."

Wizkid matches clour with daughter

Per a previous report, Wizkid was seen publicly for the first time with his daughter and partner, Jada P, in a heartwarming moment that quickly went viral online.

In the circulating clip, the music icon was proudly holding his daughter, who wore a matching outfit with her father, a gesture that melted many hearts.

Fans have since reacted emotionally to the clip, praising the father-daughter bond and expressing admiration for the beautiful family moment.

