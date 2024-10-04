A fan has made comparison between Davido's cousins and Wizkid's sisters in a clap back shared on X

Two pictures of Davido's cousins and Wizkid's sisters were placed side by side as the fan gave them names

The kind of identity given to the two of them sparked reactions in the comment section as many laughed at it

The ongoing war between two giant Nigerian singers, David Adeleke, better known as Davido and his colleague, Ayodeji Balogun, also known as Wizkid, seemed to be getting out of hand.

Fans of the two music stars have stepped into the feud, and also dragged some members of the singer's family into it.

Pictures of Davido, Wizkid's family trend. Photo credit @davido/stock photo

Source: Instagram

In a post on X, a fan known as Plutocity compared Davido's cousins and Wizkid's sisters.

A man had earlier shared the pictures of Davido's cousins and Wizkid's sister. He named Davido's cousin Timeless, while the Grammy Award winner's sisters were called MLLE, captioned after the names of the two music act's album.

In a new twist, Plutocity made his own tweet with the two picture. He called Wizkid's sisters “The Beast” and named Davido's cousins “Beauty”.

Recall that since Wizkid started taking a swipe at Davido online, several people have been dragged into the beef, including some associates.

Here is the tweet below:

How fans reacted to Pluto City's post

Netizens have reacted to the comparison made by the man on X. Here are some of the comments below:

@Iye_pikin:

"Abeg do the calms comrade."

@Loveswealthh:

"Make Una please na."

@Thebig4L20:

"This one pass beast."

@MSmith24571:

"Make una dey do the calms ooo."

@Blaze202222:

"I go lie for you."

@Jolkol91:

"At least they are happily married and never gave birth at 18years old."

@Blaze202222:

"How you take know that they are happily married."

@Kellybonito_:

"I does he know."

@Bolade:

"Na the fact."

Fans dig video of Wizkid's mother dancing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a video showing the moment Wizkid and his mother hit the stage to dance had surfaced online amid his drama with Davido.

Wizkid had mocked Davido and his uncle, who is a governor, and said he doesn't have an uncle who dances online.

In the clip, Wizkid was singing on stage, and his mother was dancing with him as he sang for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng