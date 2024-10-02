A video showing the moment Wizkid and his mother hit the stage to dance has surfaced online amid his drama with Davido

Wizkid had mocked Davido and his uncle, who is a governor, and said he doesn't have an uncle who dances online

In the clip, Wizkid was singing on stage and his mother was dancing with him as he sang for her

A fan has replied Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid for disrespecting David Adeleke's uncle in his tweet.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had mocked Davido's uncle and said that he does not have an uncle who dances in such a way.

Wizkid graces stage with mother. Photo credit @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds, the Grammy Award winner was seen dancing with his mother on stage.

He was performing when he invited her on stage to dance with him. They both hugged after he finished performing.

In the recording, the Essence crooner was looking very young, his voice also didn't sound so much like the matured voice he has now.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Wizkid and his mother dancing. Here are some of the comments below:

@Spencer38340580:

"Show us video of where Davido and he mama dae dance for stage.'

@Ulomzy002:

"Thank God for transformation. Wizkid will never do this again."

@jarnistar001:

"I don laugh tire."

@mustaphahar555:

"So na wizkid be this."

@ChijiokeGift8:

"How many years back was this?"

@AbiodunEli20499:

"Make Governor Adeleke handler just type "LOL" make everywhere burst."

@TeddyMicheal12:

"I just know say your mama no born you well na why you don’t know the joy when mothers are happy.'

@Fcb_Bigfan:

"No be him mama deh dance so?"

@abdallahsidi9:

"Make him mama dance this same steps for him next show."

Wizkid remembers late mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the singer had marked the death anniversary of his mother Morayo Balogun, and he posted some emojis in that regard.

The Essence crooner shared a strong bond with his late mother and spoke fondly about her when she was alive and even after she passed on.

Several fans of the singer sympathized with him and imagined what it felt like to lose a loved one

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng