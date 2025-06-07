Wizkid has been seen publicly for the first time with his daughter and partner, Jada P, in a heartwarming moment that quickly went viral online

In the circulating clip, the music icon was proudly holding his daughter, who wore a matching outfit with her father, a gesture that melted many hearts

Fans have since reacted emotionally to the clip, praising the father-daughter bond and expressing admiration for the beautiful family moment

Fans of Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, were thrilled to witness his first public appearance with his daughter, fondly nicknamed Machalina by fans.

The Morayo crooner made the heartwarming appearance during the premiere of his documentary, Wizkid: Long Live Lagos, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Fans of Wizkid excited about his daughter. Photo credit@bellanaija

Source: Instagram

Accompanied by his partner Jada P and their daughter, Wizkid proudly embraced fatherhood on the red carpet.

In a now-viral clip, Wizkid lovingly took his daughter from Jada P, who smiled as she handed over the child. The singer was seen carrying his daughter as he exchanged pleasantries and even granted interviews with the press.

Matching outfits of Wizkid, daughter melt hearts

Wizkid and his daughter wore matching white outfits, the toddler in a white gown and shoes, while her father wore a white shirt and trousers. Fans were charmed by the bond between them, with many noting how tightly the little girl clung to her father as he mingled with guests and admirers.

Social media was abuzz as fans tried to spot a resemblance. Some said the girl looked like Morayo, Wizkid’s late mother, while others saw similarities with his elder brother, AJ.

Wizkid trends over appearance with daughter. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

A few humorous takes also emerged, as fans jokingly referred to the child as Wizkid’s "side chic," noting how she appeared to have captured his heart completely.

Some advised Jada P to take heart, implying that Machalina now held a special place in her father's life.

Fans react to Wizkis's video with daughter

Fans recalled that Jada P had her baby shower months ago, with Wizkid in attendance. However, the couple never officially announced the birth of their child, choosing instead to keep the news private.

Before this public debut, the couple had only teased fans with partial glimpses of the baby, never revealing her full face until now, when the family moment captured the hearts of millions.

See the video here:

What fans said about Wizkid and daughter

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video as seen below:

@omaluchy shared:

"Wow, his mom came bk as his daughter, his soo going to spoil her silly."

@or.otegaapore wrote:

"Omo, I pity Jada oo (in a good way tho) …she don go born “mini side chic” for Wizkid…those tiny hands running through their dad’s face ."

@____vinda said:

"Wizzy go too spoil this girl ."

@wakeelah_teju shared:

"She looks so much like Wizkid's mom."

@marianbodunwa commented:

"This baby is glam already, wow look at those smile , expression, like she knows what’s happening and fits in perfectly. She just looks like Daddy. Omo !! Jada is an epitome of beauty and humility. May God protect continue to protect this beautiful family amen."

@heischarles stated:

"Happiness just full the lil girl face ,she knows her life is perfect, diamond spoon ,not golden oo."

@doesbilly reacted:

"Daddy's can be so humble because daughters, all see here happiness, joy, and love ."

Jada P celebrates Wizkid on birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid's baby mama, marked her birthday and penned a lovely note to herself, motherhood and her partner, Wizkid.

In the post, she spoke glowingly about Wizkid and said that he was a loving supportive, care and best father.

She also noted that singer makes her feel safe, and he allows her to pursue her dream and blessed her with their children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng