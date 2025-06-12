Nigerian footballers are currently on holiday after the season, with some of them partying hard in Lagos

Victor Osimhen arrived in Lagos from Istanbul before the Sallah break after a deadlock over his future

The Napoli forward’s latest party mates are Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface and rapper Odumodu

Victor Osimhen continues to enjoy partying in Nigeria after a successful season with Galatasaray, and his latest hangout buddies include colleague Victor Boniface and rapper Odumodu.

The Super Eagles star flew into Nigeria from Istanbul after rejecting multiple contract offers from Al-Hilal, up to €45 million per season, which forced the club to walk away.

Victor Osimhen celebrates his goal for Galatasaray against Istanbul Basaksehir. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray remain in position to complete his signing, having raised their salary offer to him, worth €26 million, including bonuses, but he has yet to give the green light.

An unnamed Italian Serie A club is also in the picture, while

Osimhen vibes with Odumodu and Boniface

The Galatasaray loan forward has been in party mode since arriving in Lagos, Nigeria, and his latest party buddies are striker Victor Boniface and rapper Odumodu.

As seen in a video shared on social media by the rapper, all three were hanging out with Odumodu’s viral hit song with Shalipopi Cast playing in the background.

The Napoli star commented “Big Kala”, one of the rapper's nicknames and fans followed suit with comments of their own.

@Kingsolomondavi wrote:

“Double your attack. You can't miss with V2. Machine coming. The things we love to see. Son of nobody at the very top of the world. Keep breaking boundaries & keeping the hope of all the at Risk-youth alive. Love 💕 & peace 🕊️✌️”

@kelechicollin13 wrote:

“Odumodu the two victors ain’t a rapper or a thug. Why being so serious with that fake gangster pose? 💔💔😭😭”

@nillemina wrote:

“My dear, make up your mind already🥰 As you know, we will be playing in the Champions League, so we need to look ahead and complete our shortcomings🥰 I wish we could continue with you.”

Victor Boniface during Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The former Lille striker also enjoyed football on a mini pitch with friends, including Odumodu, at a location in Lagos, scoring a brilliant left-footed goal.

Boniface, like Osimhen, also faces an uncertain future as he is expected to leave Bayer Leverkusen with the arrival of new head coach Erik ten Hag after Xabi Alonso left for Real Madrid.

He was close to leaving in January when Al-Nassr came calling, but the Saudi club opted to sign Colombian striker Jhon Duran from Aston Villa instead.

Galatasaray are one of the clubs interested in Boniface, who also has interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs.

Sabinus thrilled after visiting Osimhen’s mansion

Legit.ng reported that comedian and skitmaker Sabinus was amazed at Victor Osimhen’s Lamborghini Urus when he visited the footballer at his Lagos mansion.

The content creator was in the company of other Nigerian content creators, including cryptocurrency coach Shola, who claimed he would teach the footballer how to trade the virtual asset.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng