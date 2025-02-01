Singer Ayra Starr has made herself and her country proud after she became the first Nigerian woman to bag an RIAA Diamond single certification

She got the certification following the success of her single Santa, and her fans shared their excitement for her

The Sabi Girl hitmaker has proven that aside from giving her fans some fashion goals with her skimpy outfits, she can also inspire with her works

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, has given her fans something to be proud of after she became the first Nigerian woman to earn a RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Diamond single for her song Santa.

The 22-year-old earned her first RIAA Latin Diamond Certification for her song, featuring Puerto Rican singer and rapper, Rauw Alejandro, and Jamaican singer Tarik Johnston, commonly known as Rvssian.

Ayra Starr becomes 1st Nigerian woman to bag an RIAA diamond single certificate. Image credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

This prestigious certification is given to artistes of a song that has sold over 10 million units in the United States. The song captivated her fans with its lyrics and sound and has topped the music charts. One of her fans @afholashade was excited for her and she commented:

"The first African woman to do so."

Ayra Starr entertains her fans

The singer, known for rocking skimpy outfits, showcased her talent as she sang and played the keyboard to the excitement of her fans. Disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka Cuppy, noted that Ayra Starr's talent is pure.

The Rush crooner's colleagues were also in awe of her and they hailed her as she shared her performance video on Instagram.

Reactions to Ayra Starr's performance

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Ayra Starr's performance below:

@ladipoe commented:

“Not every fact is the truth.”

@cuppymusic noted:

"Pure God-given talent."

@josealabite reacted:

"Here you have a real singer. Without auto-tune, singing in a voice without music, intonating perfectly and accompanying the tone with the piano played by herself. A true artist."

@ayrastarrcentral commented:

"We’re about to be blessed."

@epianoh said:

"I just dropped my version y'all!!! Enjoy."

@chrisdgreat529 noted:

"Songs sang with minor chords sounds more sweeter."

@ntaimokone commented:

"Piano out? Ohh ladies & gentlemen we got a global hit."

Ayra Starr thrills fans in Brazil

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr gave an electrifying performance before a crowd in Brazil which had her fans excited.

She wore a yellow and green outfit that signified the colours on the Brazi's flag and it exposed her body.

Some netizens were glad that the young singer is making waves globally and making impactful connections.

