Lawyer Clement Onwuenwunor, SAN, accuses P-Square’s Peter Okoye of giving false testimony in court and misleading the EFCC

According to reports, documents presented in court reveal that Peter and his twin brother Paul were official signatories to Northside Entertainment Ltd’s bank accounts.

During cross-examination, Peter was forced to admit that he did not graduate from the University of Abuja

There is a dramatic twist to the ongoing fraud case involving P-Square’s Peter Okoye and his elder brother and ex-manager, Jude Okoye.

The defence lawyer, Clement Onwuenwunor, SAN, on Friday, accused Peter of fabricating stories to mislead the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and damage Jude's reputation.

The EFCC had earlier arraigned Jude Okoye and his company, Northside Music Ltd, over an alleged $767,544.15 fraud.

The Vanguard reported that while testifying on May 16, Peter claimed he was defrauded by Jude and had no access to company finances.

However, during cross-examination, the defence came prepared with documents and evidence that painted a very different picture.

Defence tears Peter’s testimony apart

The report added that the courtroom was thrown into a mild uproar as the defence produced Peter’s EFCC statement, where he described himself as a “graduate” of the University of Abuja. But when confronted with facts, Peter admitted in open court that he dropped out and never graduated.

Onwuenwunor told the judge:

“This isn’t forgetfulness. It is a calculated attempt to mislead the EFCC and this honourable court.”

Bank records contradict Peter’s claims

Even more shocking was the revelation that Peter and his twin brother Paul were listed as Category B signatories to the Northside Entertainment Limited account—disproving Peter’s earlier claim that Jude had full financial control.

Bank statements presented by the defence also showed that Peter personally withdrew large amounts in naira and dollars and received several transfers directly from Jude.

Royalties' story crumbles too

Peter’s testimony on music royalties also fell apart when the defence presented documents showing he had signed the royalty contract with Mad Solutions alongside Jude and Paul.

The defence claimed that instead of the $25,000 and $20,000 Peter claimed he received, records showed he actually got $4,330.47 and $5,837.35.

The judge admitted the documents into evidence and urged the defence to share all relevant materials with the prosecution to avoid delays.

