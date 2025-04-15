Peter Okoye has shared his thoughts about family values following the friction between him and his brother and former manager, Jude Okoye

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter of P-Square testified against his brother in the alleged N1.38 billion fraud

His recent post regarding his family has circulated the internet, triggering comments from all quarters

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye has spoken up amid the battle between him and his former manager, Jude Okoye.

Jude was arraigned at an Ikoyi court on Monday, April 14, 2025, and one of the witnesses the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented to testify against him was his brother, Peter Okoye.

Recall that Jude, the brain behind the music label Northside Music Limited, was arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged money laundering crime involving N1.38 billion, $1 million, £34,537.59, and other counts.

Following the incident, the musician went online to speak up about his definition of “family.” He advised fans not to let their family be the reason they drown in silence. According to him, love does not manipulate nor steal from you.

Peter Okoye said:

"Don't let 'family' be the reason you're drowning in silence. I did - for over 20 years plus. And it almost cost me everything. But now l know better - love doesn't manipulate, loyalty doesn't betray, and family does not steal from you AFamily that steals and breaks you isn't family at all."

"Real family doesn't drain you, shame you, discriminate against you, or ignore your pain. My sanity matters. My mental health is a priority. IF IT COSTS MY MENTAL HEALTH, THEN IT'S TOO EXPENSIVE."

Peter Okoye's post spurs reactions online

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"I still wanna know why three family members will do business together and one won’t be getting what he should be getting… una mama tell una say na bas kard? Oga ooo."

@blessedprinx_cosmetics said:

"I like as people are now woke to understand the damage most of our family members do to us and funny enough when they victimized you, they start playing siblings cards."

@hajara_isah_jalingo said:

"If families didn’t try to send you to mental hospital,you will never understand."

@blessedhands950 said:

"When you are winning in life. Love and establish your family from afar else they will drown you."

@live_luv_laff said:

"Jude has always been the problem in the family. Turning two lovely brothers against each other for personal gains. What' a shame."

@avybankz said:

"People from my father side…no go see this write up make them read and understand."

@rully_king1 said:

"Family is not by blood o, it's by loyalty, just do you know."

@christiana.alade.39 said:

"I love this dua die growing up. But I feel rudeboy is too proud,"

@cassie_collections said:

"I feel his pain."

Lagos Court Grants Jude Okoye 50m Bail

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Jude Okoye been granted bailed after he was accused of alleged theft and re-arrested by the EFCC.

He was granted bail of N50 million after presenting sureties with three years' tax evidence.

His case was adjourned till May for further hearing as the court shared more details about their findings.

