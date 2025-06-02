25 perfect sunset songs that capture the golden hour's magic

Everyone loves a sunset for its calm and beautiful view of nature. The perfect sunset songs, such as Sunset Lover, Don't Be Shy, Golden Hour, and Where Are You Now, make your evening even more special with their lovely themes. These sunset songs celebrate the beauty of nature and inspire peaceful moments.

Songs about sunset offer the ultimate motivation and enchantment to the listeners. Photo: Westend61 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

These songs can help you relax, reflect, or even feel more connected to nature.

Tracks like Sunset Lover and Golden Hour evoke peace, nostalgia, and natural beauty.

evoke peace, nostalgia, and natural beauty. Some popular sunset songs include Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles, Sunset Lover by Petit Biscuit, California Sunset by Neil Young, and Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves.

Perfect sunset songs to add to your playlist

To create this list of perfect sunset songs, we explored music platforms and sources such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Music Gatway. We also considered each song’s mood, lyrics, popularity, and how well it captures the peaceful and warm feeling of a sunset.

1. Sunset Lover by Petit Biscuit

Date of release : 15 June 2015

: 15 June 2015 Album : Presence (2017)

: (2017) Genre: Dance/Electronic

Sunset Lover by French-Moroccan DJ and music producer, Petit Biscuit, is a calm and relaxing song with no words. Released 15 June 2015, the track has gentle beats that make you feel peaceful, just like watching a sunset. It entered the French Singles Chart in May 2016, and went on to peak at number 3 in March 2017.

2. Where Are You Now by Lost Frequencies

Date of release : 30 July 2021

: 30 July 2021 Album : All Stand Together

: Genre: Dance/Electronic

Where Are You Now is one of the perfect sunset songs by Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott. It was released on 30 July 2021 and became very popular, reaching number 1 in countries like Ireland and Poland, and number 3 in the UK. The track was also nominated for Best International Song at the 2023 Brit Awards.

3. Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves

Date of release : 30 March 2018

: 30 March 2018 Album : Golden Hour

: Genre: Country pop, dream pop

Golden Hour, by American country music singer and songwriter Kacey Musgraves, is the main song from her fourth studio album, which won a Grammy. It is a soft and calm song that shows the peaceful and special feeling people get when watching the sunset.

4. Two Suns in the Sunset by Pink Floyd

Date of release : 2 April 1983 (US)

: 2 April 1983 (US) Album : The Final Cut

: Genre: Folk rock

Two Suns in the Sunset is the closing track on Pink Floyd's 1983 concept album The Final Cut. While it is not a peaceful sunset song, its title and slow, haunting melody still create a sunset-like feeling with a deeper, darker meaning. The song was loosely inspired by Andrzej Wajda's movie Ashes and Diamonds.

5. Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles

Date of release : 26 September 1969

: 26 September 1969 Album : Abbey Road

: Genre: Folk-pop, pop rock

Here Comes the Sun is a folk-pop song by the English rock band the Beatles from their 1969 album Abbey Road. It was written and sung by George Harrison, and is one of his best-known compositions. The song celebrates the end of hard times and the arrival of better days, using the sun as a symbol of hope.

6. Sunroof by Nicky Youre

Date of release : 3 December 2021

: 3 December 2021 Album : Good Times Go

: Genre: Pop

Sunroof is a popular pop sunset song by American singer Nicky Youre and musician and producer Dazy. It was released on 3 December 2021 and became a viral hit, amassing millions of streams. In September 2022, the song topped the Canadian Hot 100.

7. Island in the Sun by Weezer

Date of release : 16 July 2001

: 16 July 2001 Album : Weezer (Green Album)

: (Green Album) Genre: Alternative rock/power pop

Island in the Sun is the second single from the American rock band Weezer's third album, Weezer, released in 2001. The song became one of Weezer's most popular tracks, reaching number 31 on the UK Singles Chart and number 17 in France. It features gentle guitar sounds and simple lyrics that create a calm and happy feeling, making it a great song to enjoy during a sunset.

8. Yellow by Coldplay

Date of release : 26 June 2000

: 26 June 2000 Album : Parachutes

: Genre: Alternative rock/pop rock

Yellow is another perfect sunset song by Coldplay. It is one of their most iconic songs, released in 2000 on their debut album, Parachutes. The song expresses deep admiration and love for someone.

9. Don't Be Shy by DJ Tiësto and Karol G

Date of release : 12 August 2021

: 12 August 2021 Album : Drive

: Genre: Dance-pop/slap house

Don't Be Shy is among the most popular sunset songs by Dutch DJ Tiësto and Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G. It was released on 12 August 2021 as the second single from Tiësto's seventh studio album Drive. The song also Marks Karol G's English language debut.

10. Chasing the Sun by The Wanted

Date of release : 17 April 2012

: 17 April 2012 Album : The Wanted

: The Wanted Genre: Electropop/dance-pop

Chasing the Sun by British-Irish boy band the Wanted was released on 17 April 2012 as the third single from their eponymous debut EP (2012). It is also the lead single from their third studio album, Word of Mouth (2013). The lyrics talk about staying up all night and chasing the sunrise. It is a great song to play during a sunset or a fun evening.

11. Sunset by The xx

Date of release : 5 September 2012

: 5 September 2012 Album : Coexist

: Genre: Indie pop

Sunset is a melancholic indie-electronic track by The xx, released on 5 September 2012, as part of their album Coexist. The song was even featured in the season 2 finale of Suits. Its thoughtful words make it a perfect song to listen to during a quiet sunset.

12. Dancing in the Moonlight by Jubel Feat. Neimy

Date of release : 15 June 2018

: 15 June 2018 Album : Strawtown (EP)

: (EP) Genre: Dance-pop, Tropical house

Dancing in the Moonlight is also one of the best sunset songs released by Jubël featuring NEIMY in 2018. The song gained significant popularity in 2020, especially in the UK, where it peaked at number 11 on the UK Singles Chart.

13. Early Sunsets Over Monroeville

Date of release : 23 July 2002

: 23 July 2002 Album : I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love

: Genre: Punk rock, post-hardcore

Early Sunsets Over Monroeville is the eighth track off of My Chemical Romance's first studio album, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. Inspired by the 1978 horror film Dawn of the Dead, which was filmed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, the song tells the story of a tragic love during a zombie apocalypse.

14. Sun In My Eyes by Benny Mayne

Date of Release : 23 April 2021

: 23 April 2021 Album : Sun In My Eyes

: Genre: Pop

Sun In My Eyes is a 2021 single by Canadian artist Benny Mayne, known for his blend of pop, R&B, and hip-hop influences. Produced by Sean Turk, the song is part of Benny Mayne's EP titled Benny Blue Bandz. It is one of the perfect sunset songs and is known for its catchy melody and relatable themes.

15. Wasted Sunsets by Deep Purple

Date of release : October 29, 1984

: October 29, 1984 Album : Perfect Strangers

: Genre: Hard Rock/Ballad

Wasted Sunsets is one of the upbeat songs about sunsets released by the former world's loudest band, Deep Purple. The song is the 7th track of the album and it talks about loneliness, regret, and feeling like you have missed chances in life.

16. Sunset by Kid Ink

Date of release : 28 May 2013

: 28 May 2013 Album : Almost Home

: Genre: Hip hop

Sunset is a song by popular rapper Kid Ink, released on 28 May 2013, as part of his major-label debut EP, Almost Home. The track was produced by Ned Cameron and features a laid-back, West Coast vibe, blending smooth melodies with reflective lyrics.

17. Love Like a Sunset Part II by Phoenix

Date of release : 25 May 2009

: 25 May 2009 Album : Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix

: Genre: Indie Pop/Art Rock

Love Like a Sunset Part II is one of the most lovable songs about sunsets by the French indie pop band Phoenix, featured on their fourth studio album, Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, released on 25 May 2009.

18. Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset by Luke Bryan

Date of release : 29 May 2018

: 29 May 2018 Album : What Makes You Country

: Genre: Country

Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset is a country song by American singer Luke Bryan. It was released as a single on 29 May 2018, and is featured on his sixth studio album, What Makes You Country, which came out on 8 December 2017. Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset is one of the most popular country songs about sunset, and it features a romantic summer relationship between two teenage lovers.

19. Waterloo Sunset by The Kinks

Date of release: 5 May 1967

5 May 1967 Album: Something Else

Genre: Pop, rock

Waterloo Sunset is a song by the English rock band The Kinks. It was released as a single on 5 May 1967, and was later added to their album Something Else. The song was written and produced by the band’s lead singer, Ray Davies, and is one of the band's most famous and loved songs.

20. Summertime Sadness by Lana Del Rey

Date of release : 22 June 2012

: 22 June 2012 Album : Born to Die

: Genre: Dream pop, trip hop

Summertime Sadness is a song by American singer Lana Del Rey. It was released in 2012 as the fourth single of her second studio album, Born to Die. The song mixes feelings of beauty and sadness, talking about love, loss, and the emotional side of summer.

21. Sunsets for Somebody Else by Jack Johnson

Date of release : 3 August 2017

: 3 August 2017 Album : All the Light Above It Too

: Genre: Rock

Sunsets for Somebody Else is one of the best rock sunset songs released in 2017 by American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson. The song is the second single from the album All the Light Above It Too.

22. Soak Up the Sun by Sheryl Crow

Date of release : 11 February 2002

: 11 February 2002 Album : C'mon, C'mon

: Genre: Bubblegum pop

Soak Up the Sun is a song by American singer Sheryl Crow. She wrote it with her longtime co-writer Jeff Trott after they talked about the changing weather during a plane ride from Portland to New York. The song became Crow's sixth top-40 hit in the United Status, reaching number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

23. When the Sun Goes Down by Kenny Chesney & Uncle Kracker

Date of release : 2 February 2004

: 2 February 2004 Album : When the Sun Goes Down

: Genre: Country

When the Sun Goes Down is one of the perfect country sunset songs written by Brett James and performed as a duet by Kenny Chesney and Uncle Kracker. It was released in February 2004 as the second single and title track from Chesney's album When the Sun Goes Down. The song is also featured in the video game Karaoke Revolution Country.

24. Sunset Grill by Don Henley

Date of release : August 1985

: August 1985 Album: Building the Perfect Beast

Genre: Rock, soft rock, synth-pop

Sunset Grill was released as the fourth single from Don Henley's second solo album Building the Perfect Beast (1984), in August 1985. The song reached No. 7 on the Billboard Top Rock Tracks in January 1985 and No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 1985. It is one of Don Henley’s most recognised solo tracks.

25. Ain't No Sunshine by Bill Withers

Date of release : July 1971

: July 1971 Album : Just As I Am

: Genre: Soul, R&B

Ain’t No Sunshine is one of the ferfect songs about sunsets by Bill Withers from his 1971 debut album Just As I Am. Released as a single in 1971, it became Withers' breakout hit, reaching No. 6 on the U.S. R&B chart and No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song gained further recognition in 2009 when Kris Allen performed it on American Idol.

What are some of the romant sunset songs?

Some of the best romantic sunset songs include Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves, Waterloo Sunset by The Kinks, and Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers.

What are some sunset songs for Instagram story?

Some great sunset songs for an Instagram story include Sunset Lover by Petit Biscuit, Soak Up the Sun by Sheryl Crow and Midnight City by M83.

What are the chill sunset songs?

Popular chill sunset songs are Sunsets for Somebody Else by Jack Johnson and Ocean Eyes by Billie Eilish.

Sunset songs can be both beautiful and inspiring. Whether you are watching a sunset at the moment or simply want to enjoy music with sunset-themed lyrics, this curated collection offers the perfect soundtrack for that golden hour experience.

Legit.ng recently published an article about powerful worship songs in Nigeria. These songs inspire faith and bring comfort during challenging times.

Powerful worship songs also create a sense of unity among believers, making worship a shared and uplifting experience. These songs have recently gained popularity, with Nigerian artists releasing some of the best worship tracks.

Source: Legit.ng