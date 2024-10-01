60+ encouraging commitment quotes for strength in staying true

Commitment is an agreement or promise to do something in the future. People can be committed primarily to themselves and their causes—a business, the family, a sport, or a hobby. Commitment transforms a promise into reality. Your words speak boldly of your intentions, and your actions speak louder than words. Discover some encouraging commitment quotes for strength in staying true.

Commitment is an agreement or promise to do something in the future. Photo: pexels.com, @mazha-imam (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Committing entails sacrifice. It involves binding oneself to a course of action, a promise, a pledge, or a firm agreement. Therefore, committing involves seriousness of disposition, sincerity of decision, and steadfastness towards its completion. Encouraging commitment quotes will help you get through complex situations to stay on track to turning your dream into a reality.

Best commitment quotes

Living a committed life is not about doing good to feel good about yourself or look good to others. It is about answering a call that creates a new context for your life. Below is a compilation of some of the best commitment quotes.

Encouraging commitment quotes

Commitment is the foundation of success, driving you to pursue your goals with determination and resilience. Here are some commitment quotes to encourage a strong sense of commitment:

The only limit to your impact is your imagination and commitment. – Tony Robbins

Commitment is what transforms a promise into reality. – Abraham Lincoln

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams and commit to them. – Eleanor Roosevelt

Most people fail not because of a lack of desire but because of a lack of commitment. – Vince Lombardi

Commitment is the foundation of success, driving you to pursue your goals with determination and resilience. Photo: pexels.com, @plato-terentev (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You need three things to win: discipline, hard work and, before everything maybe, commitment. No one will make it without those three. Sport teaches you that. – Haile Gebrselassie

When you encourage others, you, in the process, are encouraged because you're making a commitment and a difference in that person's life. Encouragement really does make a difference. – Zig Ziglar

The road to success is through commitment. – Will Smith

The quality of a person’s life is in direct proportion to their commitment to excellence, regardless of their chosen field of endeavour. – Vince Lombardi

Commitment is a fundamental representation of integrity through the ability to fulfil an obligation. – Wayne Chirisa

When you're surrounded by people who share a passionate commitment to a common purpose, anything is possible. – Howard Schultz

Many people don't focus enough on execution. If you make a commitment to get something done, you need to follow through on that commitment. – Kenneth Chenault

You always have two choices: your commitment versus your fear. – Sammy Davis, Jr.

You don't know what your abilities are until you make a full commitment to developing them. –Carol S. Dweck

If a commitment is important enough to make, it’s important enough to keep. Period – Frank Sonnenberg

Blind commitment to a theory is not an intellectual virtue: it is an intellectual crime. – Imre Lakatos

Commitment is an act, not a word. – Jean-Paul Sartre

Your most valuable asset can be your willingness to persist longer than anyone else. – Brian Tracy

People's blessings give you the power to work tirelessly. The only thing required is commitment. – Narendra Modi

Relationship commitment quotes

Building a strong and lasting relationship requires unwavering commitment from both partners. Photo: pexels.com, @karolina-grabowska

Source: UGC

Building a strong and lasting relationship requires unwavering commitment from both partners. Sending heart-touching commitment quotes for love to your partner reflects the importance of staying true to your partner, nurturing trust, and embracing the journey of love.

We have to recognise that there cannot be relationships unless there is commitment, unless there is loyalty unless there is love, patience, persistence. – Cornel West

True love is not a hide-and-seek game; in true love, both lovers seek each other. – Michael Bassey Johnson

Mature love is composed and sustaining; a celebration of commitment, companionship, and trust. – H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

I never take any commitment lightly, and I certainly don't take my wife lightly. I never did, and I never will. That's permanent. That's true love. – John Lydon

The truest form of love is how you behave toward someone, not how you feel about them. – Steve Hall

Unless commitment is made, there are only promises and hopes; but no plans. – Peter F. Drucker

Love shouldn't be about jealousy or anything like that. It should be about commitment and being able to trust that person. If you can't have that from the get-go, there's a problem. – Aaron Carter

A successful marriage requires a commitment to teamwork. – Gad Saad

Passion is the quickest to develop, and the quickest to fade. Intimacy develops more slowly, and commitment more gradually still. – Robert Sternberg

When you make a commitment to a relationship, you invest your attention and energy in it more profoundly because you now experience ownership of that relationship. – Barbara De Angelis

You have to fight for your marriage and do whatever it takes. The commitment has to be there. And if you don't have a sense of humour, I don't know how anybody makes it. – Kay Robertson

Without commitment, you cannot have depth in anything, whether it's a relationship, a business, or a hobby. – Neil Strauss

Marriage is not just about love. It is more than that. It is about commitment, giving, taking, and understanding. – Namrata Shirodkar

A major part of love is commitment. If we are committed to someone, if I'm committed to loving you, then it's not possible for me to 'fall out of love.' – bell hooks

Inspirational commitment quotes

Inspirational commitment quotes remind you of the power of dedication and perseverance. Photo: pexels.com, @suzyhazelwood

Source: UGC

Commitment is the unwavering force that turns dreams into reality, pushing you forward when challenges arise. These inspirational quotes will remind you of the power of dedication and perseverance:

You need to make a commitment, and once you make it, then life will give you some answers. –Les Brown

Commitment allows you to focus intently on a few highly important goals and achieve a greater degree of success than you otherwise would. – Mark Manson

With full focus and full commitment and, of course, with good results, everything can change fast. – Marco Silva

When you make a commitment, you create hope. When you keep a commitment, you create trust! – John C. Maxwell

Tolerance implies no lack of commitment to one's own beliefs. Rather it condemns the oppression or persecution of others. – John F. Kennedy

When you do something with a lot of honesty, appetite and commitment, the input reflects in the output. – A. R. Rahman

Commitment unlocks the doors of imagination, allows vision, and gives us the right stuff to turn our dreams into reality. – James Womack

Taking responsibility is a commitment to own your life, to self-leadership, growth, and freedom. – Christopher Avery

Commitment leads to action. Action brings your dream closer. – Marcia Wieder

Commitment is doing the thing you said you were going to do long after the mood you said it in has left you.

Once you have commitment, you need the discipline and hard work to get you there. –Haile Gebrselassie

Courage is the commitment to begin without any guarantee of success. – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Commitment quotes for work and achieving success

To achieve success at work, staying committed helps turn your hard work into good results. Photo: pexels.com, @aaronburden (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To achieve success at work, staying committed helps turn your hard work into good results. These simple quotes will encourage you to stay focused and keep pushing towards your goals:

Productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and focused effort. – Paul J. Meyer

Personal development is a lifelong commitment to excellence. – Isaac Mashman

To embark on the journey towards your goals and dreams requires bravery. To remain on that path requires courage. The bridge that merges the two is commitment. – Steve Maraboli

Our commitment to integrity, our commitment to diversity and inclusion, to respecting our teammates - that's what makes this business work. – Dennis Muilenburg

It was a character that got us out of bed, a commitment that moved us into action, and discipline that enabled us to follow through. – Zig Ziglar

Desire is the key to motivation, but it's determination and commitment to an unrelenting pursuit of your goal - a commitment to excellence - that will enable you to attain the success you seek. – Mario Andretti

When I decide to do something, I stick with it with total commitment. – Joaquin Phoenix

Individual commitment to a group effort – that is what makes a teamwork, a company work, a society work, a civilization work. – Vince Lombardi

I work hard at what I do, and it does take time and a lot of commitment, so for me, it is proving to other people that I'm not just another dummy. – Tali Lennox

Being successful in a particular field, especially sales, does not happen overnight. It requires hard work, dedication and commitment. – Geoffrey Wright

When you are committed to your goals, the universe will treat your case as important. – Michael Bassey Johnson

This is a learning in business life that, first of all, you need to have commitment, dedication and passion for what you are doing. – Lakshmi Mittal

Commitment, belief and a positive attitude are all important if you're going to be a success, whether you're in sports, business or, as in my case, anthropology. – Donald Johanson

There's no abiding success without commitment. – Tony Robbins

One has to devote oneself to a particular pursuit. To be successful at anything, you have to make a total commitment to it. – Donald Johanson

I get a group of people who are talented to commit to excellence and to work together as one. That’s where it starts. Different talents, same commitment. – Mike Krzyzewski

If your organisation requires success before commitment, it will never have either. – Seth Godin

What is a famous quote about commitment?

There are many famous quotes about commitment, but Abraham Lincoln's "Commitment is what transforms a promise into reality" stands out.

What does the Bible say about commitment?

The Bible emphasises commitment through love and faithfulness, stating, “Commit your way to the Lord; trust in Him, and He will act” (Psalm 37:5).

This compilation of encouraging commitment quotes will inspire you to start, take your own power and live a life committed to your dreams in your career, life and relationships.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the best thought-of-the-day quotes to start your day on a high note. Nothing sets the tone better than an inspiring thought-of-the-day quote.

Whether you're seeking motivation, positivity, or a fresh perspective, the perfect quote can spark that morning energy you need. Read on to discover some of the best thought-of-the-day quotes to help you start your day with purpose and enthusiasm.

Source: Legit.ng