Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has reacted to the success of his junior colleague Gaise Baba’s new song, No Turning Back

He expressed joy as he recounted an old prophecy he gave the fast-rising act about his career and how God wanted to use him as a sign

The Onise Iyanu hit maker shared videos from the event that took place during one of his Hallelujah Challenge concerts, triggering reactions online

Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has ignited a wave of spiritual reflection on social media after revisiting a prophetic moment involving fellow gospel singer Gaise Baba.

Legit.ng reports that Gaise Baba is the vocie behind the current viral song No Turning Back. The trending senssation has gathered over 1 million views on YouTube two days since its video release.

Nathaniel Bassey celebrates Gaise Baba's hit song No Turning Back. Credit: @nathanielblow, @gaisebaba

Nathaniel Bassey uploaded videos from one of his Hallelujah Challenge events in 2022, during which he prophesied to Gaise Baba.

According to the Onise Iyanu crooner, Gaise's career would progress at an unusually rapid pace.

The preacher stated that Gaise would be a prophetic sign to the world, and that God would grant him the overtaking grace for all the years he had lost.

He prophesied that his younger colleague's new songs would be sung around the world, not only in Nigeria.

Sharing the throwback clip, Nathaniel Bassey celebrated the success of Gaise’s No Turning Back and envisioned the global impact it was going to have.

In his words:

"I looovvvveee seeing prophetic words come to pass. And it’s important to see them happen from time to time . As they build our faith and further reinforce and establish our trust in God.

"I see this sound being sung in school assembly lines around the world. Children marching into their classrooms chanting “I HAVE DECIDED TO FOLLOW JESUS” just imagine that sight. A fresh Jesus consciousness is about to sweep across our children, youth and world.

"The world is not ready for us. We are coming ! Blessings bro @gaisebaba - and this is only the beginning. May this go beyond a trend, to become a Jesus revelation and revolution amongst our young people. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

"And for those who do not understand. Please note that not everyone will sound like us. Some are meant to release unique sounds like these (though Word and spirit laced) to access uncharttered territories for Christ ! To God be all the Glory. Enjoy !"

Watch the video below:

Pastor Jerry, others react to Nathaniel Bassey’s prophecy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gaisebaba said:

"This was on the night of 11/11/22 into the morning of 12/11/22. I transcribed the words of this prophecy into a confession and declared it privately for MONTHS! Thank you Pastor @nathanielblow for being an outstanding example and inspiration in the body. I sincerely honor, appreciate and love you sir. May God’s Will continue to prosper in our lives in Jesus name. AMEN! 😇❤️."

realjerryeze said:

"Brother like mine. Thanks for always encouraging. @gaisebaba , you know how we love you ❤️❤️❤️ TAKE THE WORLD 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

prospaochimana wrote:

"Jesus is so beautiful! 🙌."

sonmusicofficial said:

"He says a thing and it comes to pass ❤️."

tobim_beauties said:

"My halleluyah challenge dress like your miracle came to manifestation 😢😭💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙌🙏🙌."

shawnfaqua wrote:

"THANK YOU JESUS!!! 🙏🏽. #ITISHARVESTTIME 🎉🌾."

gospeltothenationstz said:

"Very powerful LOVE MEN OF GOD LOVING ONE ANOTHER AND RESPECTING GOD FOR THE GRACE UPON EACH OTHER PROPHECYING ON BREEAKTHOUGH ON EACH OTHER THIS IS PURE LOVE OF GOD I PRAY THAT TANZANIA 🇹🇿 RECEIVES THIS SPIRIT OF TRUE LOVE OF GOD IN THE NAME OF JESUS AMON MINISTERS AMEN 🙌🏼😭🇹🇿🇹🇿."

mista_olamilekan wrote:

"God bless you Pastor Nath! More doors are opened unto you Gaise Baba! Congratulations 🙏🏻❤️. I tap into this greatt grace and the efficacy of this prophecy in Jesus name. AMEN 🙏🏻."

bolasodun said:

"No words!🥺🥺Just thank you, Jesus!!!🙌🙌🙌."

mdb_le_luxe said:

"I remember this prophesy, I was there live🙌🙌 Believe HIS prophet and you shall succeed!!! What an honor to call you our Shepard, PN🙏💙💎."

topealadenusi wrote:

"The things of the Spirit are sometimes too deep and many times too simple that they can easily be missed @nathanielblow thanks for showing us depth and simplicity in one video. God practically used you to usher a new season. This is super awesome ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

