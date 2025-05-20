Nigerian singer and politician, Banky W has bagged a Master’s degree from Georgetown University in America

The multi-talented Nigerian celebrity took to social media to announce his latest feat on May 20, 2025

Many social media users reacted to the news of Banky W’s Master’s Degree as they congratulated him for the feat

Nigerian singer and Nollywood actor Banky W recently bagged a Master’s Degree in Policy Management from Georgetown University in the US.

The socialite with real name, Bankole Wellington, took to his official Instagram page to announce the great news with his numerous fans.

Banky W posted a series of photos from his graduation ceremony. Some of them included his wife Adesua Etomi and their son, Hazaiah. Others also included the music star with his visibly proud parents. Rapper MI Abaga was also at the ceremony to show support for Banky.

The singer, actor and politician accompanied the photos with a lengthy caption where he shared his journey to getting the Master’s Degree and how tough it was juggling it with other activities in his life. He wrote in part:

“The past few years have been a stretching season for my family and I. I learned that you can't pour from an empty cup, and so sometimes, it is necessary to step off the dance floor and onto the balcony... to reflect on how far you have come, who you are, and who you would like to become. Because success in life and leadership isn't just about a specific destination or the journey to get there, but about who you become along the way.

I am thankful to share that I have just earned my Master’s degree in Policy Management (some institutions call it an MPA - Master’s of Public Administration).”

Banky W and Adesua Etomi welcome 2nd child

Also in the post, Banky W announced that he and his wife Adesua Etomi had welcomed their second child. According to the music star, their child is named Hezekiah Oluwadarasimi Wellington.

He said:

“I'm even more grateful that we welcomed our 2nd child - Hezekiah Oluwadarasimi Wellington into the world in the middle of earning this degree in Washington DC.

Parenting 2 children in the US, while earning a full-time Master's and serving as a Fellow on Capitol Hill all at the same time was completely exhausting, but by the grace of God, the strength of faith and the support of family, friends and mentors, we did it!

So as I prepare to step off the balcony and return to the dance floor, I hope you take this as a sign that it's never too late to dream a new dream, or redefine the ending of an existing one.”

Banky W also gave a special mention to his wife, Adesua Etomi, for her support during his schooling journey. See his post below:

Reactions as Banky W bags Master’s degree

News of Banky W’s Master’s degree spread on social media and it raised reactions from his fans and celebrity colleagues. Many of them congratulated the music star and noted that his feat was well deserved:

Sharonooja said:

“Congratulations… 👏👏👏👏His word said brighter and brighter is the path …. It’s showing.”

His wife Adesua Etomi wrote:

“You inspire the heck outta me, you beautiful man. There are many things that keep me attracted to you. Your intelligence is number 1, and cause you're so terrible at tooting your own horn, I want everyone to know that you finished this intense course during the most intense year, with ALL A's. It is no small feat. 100% present at school, at your internship, and at home. I don't know how you do it. Nobody makes better use of 24 hours. You are soooo impressive and sooooo fine. I'm blessed to call you mine😍😍😍😍😍😍. Love you, my efiko.”

Stannze said:

“Wow! This is so so inspiring brother. Big congratulations to you 🍾🍾🍾🍾 The dance floor is set for you. Come and shine.”

Miseducationofmimi wrote:

“THIS IS HUGE!!!! CONGRATULATIONS B W!!!”

Callme_sea_j said:

“Na Portable own go shock us very soon 😂.”

Richorchards wrote:

“Well deserved... Keep winning 🏆.”

Adesua Etomi shares pregnancy experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Banky W's wife, Adesua Etomi, opened up about her battle with morning sickness, medically known as hyperemesis gravidarum, following the death of another woman who suffered from it.

According to the American media outlet, People, the lady, Jess Cronshaw, suffered from the severe ailment which causes acute nausea and vomiting, sometimes resulting in weight loss and dehydration.

