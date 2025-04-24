Nigerian singer Nathaniel Bassey has been called out by an internet user on social networking platform X (previously known as Twitter)

The man expressed his disappointment and claimed that the prominent lyrical evangelist moved harshly towards him online

The X user hinted at what he did against Bassey and questioned whether the gospel singer's actions were Christlike, triggering hot takes online

A Nigerian man has alleged that gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey blocked him on social media.

The young man identified as @afambeluxo on Elon Musk X expressed frustration over the musician’s alleged action and aligned it with the Christian doctrine.

Nathaniel Bassey becomes topic online after man called him out on X. Credit: @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

@afambeluxo did not state precisely what he did that got him blocked by the preacher, but hinted that it was because of a difference in opinion.

He went on to ask if Jesus Christ would have done the same to him if he had access to the present-day social media.

Man calls Nathaniel Bassey out on X. Credit: @nathanielblow

Source: Facebook

The internet user further suggested that Nigerian Christianity needs some reflection and accountability.

He wrote:

"Nathaniel Bassey blocked me, tell me, is that Christ-like? If Jesus had social media in his time, would he be blocking people for having differing opinions? This right here is why I keep saying Nigerian Christianity needs a serious audit. We’ve lost the essence."

See her post below:

Reactions to Nathaniel Bassey’s alleged actions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@SamdGreat01 wrote:

"The block button is used to set boundaries. I also block people who insult me or try toe that line or keep pestering me without understanding . I've had people block me too, it's no issue. Yes, I'm a preacher of the gospel.

Is it Christ like? Yes! Jesus walked away from situations that are toxic or could easily become violent. Even Apostle Paul and Apostle Barnabas had to "block" each other for a while to avoid reoccurring conflicts. It's a way of "pursuing peace with all men" without getting aggravated by the other person's behaviour. I don't know what happened between you and Pastor Nath, but one thing I know is that anyone is permitted to block so far it's their personal account."

asydarlyn wrote:

"Which Bible days? By now Peter the disciple for don slice your ear comot 😂😂😂."

jadecosmetic_ng said:

"You’re blocked and remain blocked."

@FadaChristmas_ said:

"You are very funny, I don’t support him o, but isi adicharo gi mma."

@Kanrabbai said:

"Unfortunately for you, Pst Bassey isn’t Jesus Christ and no one can be compared to Jesus the perfect one. But that doesn’t mean it’s cool for him to block you as he’s a public figure in the body of Christ. The question now is what did you do? Then we can judge since you’ve brought it to us."

detutusgram said:

"He is HUMAN! He is not JESUS! If you disturb his peace he has every right to block you so you wont make him do what he ordinarily wont want to do!! Peace be still."

veekeeskitchen_ said:

"Which Jesus? The one wey flog Okpa woman Koboko for back? Be grateful he only blocked you sir."

@MaziAwkaetiti said:

"But you dey block people na. Abi, nwanna, are you not also a Christian? If you are not, whatever religion you tilt towards, you are also an ambassador of such. Use this mirror for your side too! Odi kwa mkpa."

Dele Omowoli shares Hallelujah challenge testimony

Meanwhile, earlier Legit.ng had reported that Dele Omowoli joined the league of celebrities who shared how God showed up for them during the Hallelujah Challenge.

The funnyman said that he praised God and trusted him for visas to Canada for all his family members.

He shared how God used the programme to answer his prayer as he and his family travelled to Canada after getting their visas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng