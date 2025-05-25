Verydarkman showed excitement as he danced joyfully in a video he shared on social media to entertain his fans.

In the clip, he wore a white sleeping robe and was seen singing and dancing to a song by Black Magic

However, fans were quick to notice a body part on his bed in the background, Their observation sparked a flurry of comments

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, has given fans a glimpse into how he enjoys his downtime in one of his recent videos.

The controversial activist, who has been locked in a prolonged battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was seen in a video recorded from his hotel room.

He wore a knee-length white sleeping robe and was dancing and vibing to a song by Black Magic.

However, when he moved away from the camera, a leg was spotted on the bed, prompting a flurry of questions from fans.

Fans suggest possible identities of the 'Mysterious leg'

In the comment section, many of VDM’s followers playfully speculated about the identity of the person on his bed.

Some joked that the leg must belong to the EFCC, given his ongoing legal battles with the agency.

Others suggested it could be Josephine Sunday, also known as Jojooflele, a content creator and actress who has shown interest in the TikToker’s activism. A few even mentioned Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, who is known to be a fierce critic of the activist.

Verydarkman responds to fans’ curiosity

In response to the comments, Verydarkman joined the conversation, saying he had no idea what leg they were referring to.

Reactions trail VDMs video

Many fans of the activist shared their take about his video. Here are some comments below:

@dr_godwin wrote:

"To be honest that Lady Leg is unpredictable, Cuz 90% people go think say na Jojo leg bi that, but na only me and 10% know say na Tonto get leg bi that… Allegedly oo."

@eye_yest shared:

"Na @jojooflele be that na, I surprise say una nor know or una pretend not to know."

@orshitochukwu commented:

"This video was shot in Anambra, as for the leg, na one OS for Asaba get am."

@tessysam1 stated:

"No be Iyabo Ojo leg be that, when did both of u settle matter for bed."

@excellency_cfr said:

"Man no go live by "Alright so' alone na. Anyway na now I see where @verydarkblackman dey get him inspiration."

@nedu_celex commented:

"Give it 6 months. The leg owner go come outside."

@dickson_20255 said:

"That is EFCC leg. This leg come trend pass Deeone."

Lady reacts to VDM's disappearance

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady had made a video about the disappearance of social media activist, Verydarkman, after his bestie cried out.

The activist's friend, Dkokopee, had cried out that the activist was missing after he visited GTB. Fans of the TikToker also reacted to the video; they supported the lady and shared what they are capable of doing.

Many of them issued warnings and threats to whoever was holding him.

