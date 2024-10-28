A video of a lady coming for Nathaniel Bassey for not monetising his YouTube channel for the Hallelujah Challenge has gone viral

The lady also sent a message to those hailing the gospel singer's action as she shared what he should have done instead

The lady's video has caught people's attention on social media as netizens shared diverse opinions, with some supporting her

Hours after gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey ended his online Christian event, the Hallelujah Challenge, there has been a debate concerning reports of him not monetising his YouTube channel, as a lady criticised his action.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that an X user started the debate after he said that the gospel singer did not monetise Hallelujah Challenge's YouTube page, which has over 2 million subscribers and garners millions of views per post.

While several netizens applauded Nathaniel, a lady identified as Iziegbe Ogbeide said the gospel singer's action was not worth celebrating as she berated people doing so.

According to the lady, making money was not against morals. She stressed that Nathaniel could have monetised the page and used it to help needy people.

"Nathaniel can monetize channel to help people, it is not a thing to be celebrated," she said.

Watch as the lady criticises Nathaniel Bassey's action below:

Mixed reactions trail video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

fairybarbie:

"Pastor jerry did they blasted him, pst Nat Didn’t he is also being blasted. May you all find peace In Jesus name amen."

freeskin_remedies:

"No 1. This man doesn’t even own a church!" No 2. His mission His Decision!"

billionare634:

"Her point is valid but same Nathaniel said God instructed him not to take money for ministering same God might ask him not to monetise his YouTube channel."

iamkingdinero1:

"Even Jesus supposing he fit monetize that meeting he for run am else he for no need go carry that small boy fish and bread then multiply am, who say Christianity doesn’t need money as well?"

kachi4u:

"She is right though but its his personal choice and we shouldnt question the decision of an adult!"

Daddy Freeze comments on Hallelujah Challenge

In other news, Daddy Freeze aired his displeasure with Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

The OAP tackled a netizen who joined his Instagram Live to tell him to join the ongoing prayer session.

Daddy Freeze cursed out the fan and revealed his feelings about the viral social media challenge among Nigerian Christians.

