Daniel Regha has reacted to the new song released by Afrobeat singer Burna Boy, in which he featured American rapper Travis Scott

The popular critic stated that the track falls below the standard Burna Boy is known for and criticised the singer for releasing it

Many of Regha’s followers agreed with his opinion after reading his comments about the music star

Social media critic Daniel Regha has shared his thoughts on Burna Boy’s new song with American rapper Travis Scott.

The music star, whose real name is Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, recently released a track titled 'Ta Ta Ta', featuring American singer, Travis Scott.

Daniel Regha advises Burna Boy about his brand and music after featuring Travis Scott. Photo credit@burnaboygram/@danielregha/@travisscott

Source: Instagram

While reviewing the song, Regha described it as weak and disappointing.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the critic, who has previously stated that he is not a troll, added that Burna Boy’s recent songs lack substance and resemble “child’s play” more than real music.

He expressed his disappointment, noting that the 'Last Last' crooner was once regarded as a highly talented artist.

Burna Boy’s ‘TaTaTa’ gains attention from fans. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Daniel Regha advises Burna Boy

In his short post, Regha remarked that what currently keeps Burna Boy relevant is his brand and high-profile collaborations, although he claimed these are easily forgettable.

Daniel Regha has criticised several other artists in the past following their music releases.

He once told Davido that the cover of his Timeless album had diabolical undertones and advised him to be more mindful of future cover designs.

See the post here:

Netizens share their take about Daniel's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the critic. Here are some comments about it below:

@Obaji_esq commented:

"First time I agree with you."

@Briscohood wrote:

"I really don’t get the reason why Odogwu should put Travis on this song when he can actually put him on a huge and planned project . This 3/10 for me . Maybe I gotta put it on repeat in order to get the vibe."

@chrichriefua shared:

"If “TATATA” is the future of Afrobeats, then we need divine intervention."

@kainejohnson18 said:

"Sometimes artists make songs for fun or to experiment, not every track has to be a deep masterpiece.

@_dchairman stated:

"It’s even beyond weak , I’ll rather listen to speed Darlington songs."

@crestwrld reacted:

"Burna Boy used Travis Scott like seasoning, sprinkled him on a flavorless beat and prayed we wouldn’t notice. We noticed."

@AfrokonnectNG commented:

"That’s a bold critique, and it captures a sentiment many longtime fans might quietly share. Burna Boy’s “TaTaTa” ft. Travis Scott does come across more like a marketing move than a musical moment. The beat knocks, the visuals might stun, and the names on the track will pull."

Daniel Regha counters Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Daniel Regha had praised Davido over the people he claimed paved way for him in the music industry.

The Awuke crooner had claimed that the likes of Psquare, 2Baba were there before him and mad way for others in the industry.

However, Regha affirmed that Davido lied in some of his statement, especially after saying people fainted at his show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng