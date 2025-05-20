Actress Ekene Umenwa has opened up on her experience when she newly joined the Nigerian movie industry

The Nollywood star recalled what she was told to part ways with so she could make it big in Nollywood

Ekene Umenwa, who disclosed she didn't budge, also appreciated gospel singers Lawrence Oyor and Gaise Baba

Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa is the latest celebrity to react to the newly released song No Turning Back by gospel singers Lawrence Oyor and Gaise Baba.

Lawrence and Gaise's collaborations, which became an instant hit in the Nigerian Christian community, is centred on dedication to Jesus Christ irrespective of the situation.

Ekene Umenwa recount her experience in Nollywood as she appreciates Lawrence Oyor and Gaise Baba. Credit: ekeneumenwa/lawrenceoyor

Source: Instagram

Umenwa while vibing to the song, chose to opened up on what she faced in the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, over her religious belief.

According to the actress, she was told to abandon Jesus and Mary to make it big in the industry.

Umenwa, who disclosed she didn't budge stated that through people like her, many in the industry are now openly aligning with Christ.

Lawrence. Oyor's new song with Gaise Baba stirred reaction from Ekene Umenwa. Credit: Lawrenceoyor

Source: Instagram

"When I came to Nollyhood years ago I was told by some folks drop this your Jesus and Mary and move with the flow so you can make it

Me : chimo is that so? Never I ran to my father

Jesus : I am with you move they will join us just concentrate and don’t look back you will be distracted

TODAY : Everyone now talks about Jesus and mother Mary boldly I am so happy that God never failed his own he took me to the Top and made me an example so his lost sons and daughters can believe JESUS IGWE, " she wrote.

Sharing a clip of her grooving to Lawrence and Gaise's song, Umenwa promised never to turn back from God, as she also appreciated the gospel singers.

"@gaisebaba @lawrenceoyor thank you for this powerful song," she added.

The video of Ekene Umenwa recounting her experience in Nollywood as she thanks Lawrence Oyor and Gaise Baba is below:

Reactions trail Ekene Umenwa's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

vivajane5 said:

"Ekene m oo. Sweet Jesus! How can one leave Jesus, he is too sweet. What can be sweeter kwanu?"

judith.obu wrote:

"Following Jesus is alwaysthe best decision,The joy and peace you experience is unmatched."

ifunanyaikeluka said:

"Me self can't do without Jesus for this movie industry, sis keep telling the world about Jesus, because he can never fail."

amaka_sunshine1 wrote:

"Exactly ., na you carry Jesus enter Nollywood o Everybody na Jesus baby now Proud of You Thank you Jesus."

Deacon Famous blasts critics of Ekene, Moses Bliss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Deacon Famous explained what happened at actress Ekene Umenwa's wedding after she knelt for Moses Bliss.

According to Deacon Famous, Ekene was on her knees to reverence God and the grace of the creator on Bliss' life and not to worship the singer.

He added that the actress' husband also knelt because Bliss prayed for the two of them.

Source: Legit.ng