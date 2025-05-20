Nigerian music star Davido has come under fire over his recent actions towards highlife veteran singer Bright Chimezie

The 64-year-old was welcomed in Lagos yesterday by the unavailable crooner and his crew members

Davido, who sampled Bright’s song on his global track, "With You," was called insolent for reasons stated in a trending video

As a video of Davido and Bright Chimezie began to trend online, it was met with mixed reactions from netizens.

A new clip of a Nigerian Igbo man making the rounds has caught the attention of internet users. It is no news that Davido flew Bright Chimezie into Lagos on Monday, May 19, and welcomed him with a nice treat.

The highlife musician was spotted having a good time and speaking to those who matter to Davido, including Chioma's mum and his uncle on the phone.

Fans could not get over the sweet moment between the old and new generation singers, but a man had a contrary opinion.

Man blasts Davido over Bright Chimezie

According to the critic, he called Davido disrespectful for taking Bright Chimezie out of his house in the East and flying him all the way to Lagos "just to pay homage to him."

He noted that Davido acted out of character because of his wealth and owes the entire Igbo tribe an apology for disrespecting one of their own.

This comes after Davido replied to a Twitter troll who slammed him over Igbo culture, claiming that he was one of them by blood.

The critic’s clip has now gone viral, and fans are sharing their hot takes on the situation.

Reactions as Man calls OBO rude over Bright Chimezie

@justice_okenwa said:

"Bright Chimezie dey Enjoy for Lagos, you dey Umuekerekpu dey complain 😂."

@cinnamon_rowlz said:

"With your anya 4:30!!! Did we ask you to be our spokesperson? Taa gbafuo."

@oraspecial said:

"In this life no matter how amount of good you do people will always see a negative thing to say about it."

@oraspecial said:

@chibabyoflife said:

"Attention seeker"

@kosolu__chi said:

"On behalf of the igbos , aka anyi adighi kwa ya . No be we send am oooo 😂😂😂."

@nifer_beddings said:

"Find rope oo, this one go soon enter street."

@giddy_gele said:

"Baba come chop life u they shout."

@gifto76 said:

"Do you know if there's a big connection they both have? Is Bright Chimezie an old man? Coming to Lagos, do you know if he's coming just for David? You want to trend, right😍."

Bright Chimezie joyfully grooves to OBO's song

In an earleir report, Cubana Chiefpriest a video of music legend Bright Chimezie vibing to Davido's song, which samples his.

Bright Chimezie, who commended Davido's work of art, also praised the DMW label boss in the video.

The music legend's comment about Davido's song 'With You' featuring Omah Lay has also stirred reactions from social media users.

