Eedris Abdulkareem has reacted to the arrest of social media activist Verydarkman while he was at an event to perform

While on the stage to perform, he pulsed to encourage his fans to support the activist and what he stands for

Many supported him and made some bold utterances about the singer and VDM, while hoping he would be released

Veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem has reacted to the arrest of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse.

The iconic singer was at an event to perform when he instigated concert-goers to chant about Verydarkman’s release.

Eedris Abdulkareem asks fans question about Nigeria at concert, makes request about VDM. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@eedrisabdukareem

In the video making the rounds online, he asked his fans to raise their torches and chant “Free VDM”. They all did as he instructed.

The singer, whose diss track was banned from television and radio, blew hot and repeatedly told his fans to keep chanting what he had stated.

Eedris Abdulkareem asks fans questions

In the viral recording, the music star stated that people were not asking for too much, just the basics.

He pointed out that the prices of data and rice had all gone up, and the government asked people not to talk.

Eedris Abdulkareem speaks about VDM at his concert. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Recall that after Eedris Abdulkareem's song was banned from being aired, VDM threw his weight behind him.

He promised to sponsor the remix of Eedris Abdulkareem's song and also promised to appear in it as well.

VDM berated the government for having time to stop a song when so many things were going wrong in the country that needed the government's attention.

How fans reacted to Eedris Abdulkareem's video

Netizens reacted after listening to what Eedris Abdulkareem had to say. Here are some comments below:

@official_ose007 reacted:

"Country of over 200m people, VDM get mind dey speak up despite the intimidation and say make reasonable Nigerians nor call for his release."

@michealnolly commented:

"Dear God may the basics never look like luxury to us."

@tenovertenautos wrote:

"Problem dey burn lowkey. Na dis same Govt use their akufe dey fan am oh.. e go soon turn wildfire."

@youthrantandgossip shared:

"After the whole free vdm, nd yah see the allegations against him with evidence..Will yah still say free VDM.if innocent he will be released ,if guilty the law will take charge."

@aminalove355gmail.com2367 stated:

"God will bless all the supporters."

@doskeydims reacted:

"godwin_ranking001 nage this issue well it will lead to where you will longer control."

@godwin_ranking001:

"Social media rants isn't effective as expected, Nigérian youths should take to the streets in massive protests like they did during the endsars."

Eedris Abdulkareem replies FG

Legit.ng had reported that Eedris Abdulkareem was not quiet after his diss track was banned.

He shared his grievance over the issue and criticised their move. Eedris asked questions and shared his next line of actions.

Fans also supported him and cheered him in the comment section of the post. They also shared their reaction to what the government did to him.

