Music producer Samklef of "7th Heaven" has voiced out regarding VeryDarkMan's arrest by the EFCC

VDM was arrested on Friday, May 2, at a GTB branch in Abuja after he went with his mum to lodge complaints concerning debited transactions from her account

Many have lent their voices to the cause, but Samklef knocked Davido for joining in, amid other things he said

Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, is trending online following his comments about VeryDarkMan's arrest. The music producer shared his thoughts concerning Vincent Martins Otse's arrest by the EFCC.

The outspoken and loved personality had accompanied his mother to Guaranty Trust Bank to investigate the incessant debits from her account.

Samklef tweets against Davido, knocks him. Credit: @samklef, @davdio, @verydarkbalckman

Source: Instagram

Shortly after his visit, it was announced that some officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arrested him.

Many have spoken up and lent their voices, clamouring for his release, including Davido, who tweeted about it.

Weighing in on the matter, Samklef criticized the Grammy-nominee for interfering in the matter. He stated that VDM once promised Davido that he would assist him in causing harm. Samklef maintained that VDM is only reaping the fruit of his own labor.

Samklef said:

"People wet supposed go protest for am Dey warm ena chop lol I been think say davido wan go help am? Efcc no Dey work with emotions! This same VDM that once said he would help Davido “kpiá” me—some Nigerian youths are just too gullible and biased."

"He can’t even call out certain people. VDM is facing his own karma now. What you do to others will eventually be done to you. Same person wey attack Igbo business men.

See the tweets below:

Another tweet here:

How fans reacted to Samklef's post

Read some reactions below:

@ODaymiond said:

"Some Mumu people go Come attack you boss."

@PreciousFolake2 said:

"That one keh. He just wan use am trend."

@Blessedmartins_ said:

"Anybody wey want progress of the youth suppose help. @davido surely must help. VDM IS A GOOD MAN."

Samklef knocks Davido for speaking out for Davido. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

@realbank10 said:

"You are not mature enough to handle your current age."

@neatyphem said:

"Is it only Davido that came out for VDM to be released? Egbon, Egbon, Egbon… leave Davido matter off your mouth. You can actually say anything without mentioning Davido now."

@Destiny44881 said:

"U and Sense be like Jude Bellingham celebration."

@DrWoleOluyede said:

"Oga no mind them ... Nah lazy youth and all this olosho celebrities U go see for street dey do rubbish ... A failed generation without a future."

@SavageGhost20 said:

"Bro I just pray I jam you for this Yankee aje I go give you better slap and I go."

Chinese man opens up after VeryDarkMan's arrest

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Chinese man lamented bitterly following the detainment of popular internet personality, Very Dark Man.

In a video, the man talked about his recent encounter with VDM and stated that he felt very upset about his sudden arrest.

Massive reactions trailed his video as Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their different opinions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng