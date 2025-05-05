Verydarkman’s ongoing saga EFCC and GTBank has gained more traction as his arch enemy OAP Nedu reacted to the situation

Legit.ng reported that VDM’s best friend Kokopee narrated how the online activist was arrested by EFCC officials after he was covered with a black cloth

In a new video, the media personality put into acting what possibly happened during VDM’s arrest, triggering reactions

Media personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, best known as Nedu, has reacted to recent controversy surrounding social media critic Verydarkman's incarceration by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a satirical video that has since gone viral, the well-known podcaster dramatised the claimed abducting of Verydarkman by EFCC agents. He used humour to convey the incident.

The video showed a scene where a female fan approached Nedu and requested photos with him.

Moments after, two unidentified men rush in, forcefully cover the Nedu's face with a black cloth, and carry him away.

According to a new testimony by VDM's close friend and upcoming singer, Kokopee, the arrest was brutal and traumatising. He claimed that armed men invaded the bank, assaulting VDM in front of his elderly mother.

An eyewitness told Kokopee that VDM was violently beaten and dragged out of the bank. Before the assault, the social media critic was purportedly covered in a dark cloth, possibly to confuse and destabilise him.

Kokopee further stated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is targeting VDM because he has critical information regarding the agency. He also claimed that there had been attempts to poison VDM and promised to provide additional information in due course.

Watch the video below:

Internet usres react to Nedu’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lady_preshyy said:

"Aura for aura if na vdm he go do the worst and his ratels go say everything he does is good."

amebo1ofafrica said:

"For the protest I wan see him mama for front ooo. Before them go kpai poor man pikin😂."

naijapremiumtv said:

"Next week I will laugh to this post.... But for now let's be serious pls until dey release VDM🥸."

jamesrowland0 said:

"All the enemy of VDM will put to disgrace and shame."

big_enrich_exchange_7 wrote:

"This nedu should be arrested immediately 😂😂😂😂."

caleb124072 said:

"When elephants fall, even the ants will dance on their grave."

official_lummalki wrote:

"Yanga dey sleep, trouble go wake am, if vdm commot you go hear am😂."

s.i.rockitodo said:

"Cos if dem pick nedu,nobody go talk ,he is so useless. RATEL is a Movement!"

undefeated_winnerforever wrote:

"VDM will still not send you..... Ask yourself if you are arrested how many people will speak out for you? This VDM case should teach you a lesson. Just know it that your not a valuable comodity in Nigeria."

Veryfairman reacts to Verydarkman's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM's protege, Veryfairman, reacted to his arrest.

Veryfairman sent a message to the people behind the critic's arrest.

He also called on Nigerians to pray for Verydarkman, sparking reactions.

