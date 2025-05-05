Singer Naira Marley has joined the list of popular figures in the country to react to Verydarkman's arrest in Abuja

Naira Marley's post showing support for Verydarkman, however, ignited reactions, with many bringing up controversies surrounding the death of the late Mohbad

Legit.ng recalls reporting that DWM label boss Davido and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi have also reacted to Verydarkman's arrest

Nigerian singer and Marlian record label owner, Afeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has joined the growing voices across social media platforms in the country, demanding the release of popular critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

Verydarkman, since his reported arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, May 2, has gone viral online, as many Nigerians demanded his release.

As of the time this report was published, the reason the outspoken social media critic was taken into custody remained unknown.

Before his arrest on Friday, VDM had shared a video about visiting a GTBank branch in Abuja to complain about an alleged deduction from his mother’s salary account over a loan she never took.

The critic's arrest has sparked widespread reactions online, with fans, supporters, and celebrities throwing their weight behind him, calling for VDM's immediate release.

Naira Marley lent his voice to the cause in a post via X, formerly Twitter.

The Marlian boss, who included angry emojis in his tweet, wrote,

"Free VDM now."

Naira Marley's tweet on X calling for VeryDarkMan's release, is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that music star Davido expressed appreciation for the groundswell of support VeryDarkMan has received, while also calling for his release.

Naira Marley dragged over 'Free VDM' tweet

In reaction, some netizens blasted the singer as they resumed dragging him over the controversy surrounding the late Mohbad's death.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

Teezycfc reacted:

"Why you no free mohbad."

OlowuSubomi commented:

"Make I no stone u here ooo why u no talk say make ur people FREE (IMOLE) wen Dem day disturb am up ND down."

Mummysboy614571 wrote:

"If you dey motivate samelarry like this say make he leave mohbad life before we for like. You come here dey sout free VDM."

drpenking commented:

"Abeg no put mouth make Nigerians wey dey protest for him release no come change mind."

brighttess_d said:

"People dey talk you too go talk come and explain yourself about what happened mohbad before saying anything ewu."

Bundlemone reacted:

"Na all this fans the curse trouble for this Nigeria, na so fans take start from the beginning of naira Marley and mohbad and the hatred started between naira and mohbad, you people should stop all this rubbish, celebrity shouldn't listen to every advice or even imagine comment."

Peter Obi wades into VeryDarkMan’s arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Obi also reacted to Verydarkman's arrest in Abuja.

The Labour Party chieftain stated that the arrest was carried out in a manner that left many Nigerians unsettled. Obi warned that GTBank might suffer serious reputational consequences.

