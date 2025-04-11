Verydarkman has reacted to the ban by the federal government placed on Eedris Abdulkareem's song 'Tell Your Papa'

He promised to help the veteran singer and do a remix of the song while giving it a title

VDM also shared several problems the country was battling with as he asked questions about the ban

Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the action taken by the federal government against Eedris Abdulakreem's song, 'Tell Your Papa'.

The song was banned from being aired on all radio and television stations all over Nigeria. It was revealed that it goes against the broadcasting constitution of the country.

VDM shares plan for Eedris Abdulkarem aftre his song was banned by the government.

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on the activist's social media handle, he laughed at the move and questioned the government for taking such an action.

According to him, Nigerian leaders are evil. The country is going through insecurities, yet they have kept quiet.

He explained that people are dying, they are being killed on their farm land, however, the government didn't notice all that, but they could notice the song sang by Abdulkareem highlighting the suffering of the masses.

The TikToker also complained about terrorism in the country as well.

VDM shares plan for Eedris Abdulkareem

In the recording, VDM promised to bankroll the remix of the song, which he called 'Tell Your Papa part 2.

He promised to appear in the video and dance his heart out to the song. VDM also affirmed that he was going to look for someone, who looks like the president, to use for the music video.

VDM sends message to Eedris Abdulkareem over ban on his song.

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, VDM noted that they would highlight other problems in the country in the remix. He also promised to share the video on his social media pages.

VDM ask questions about the country

Also in the recording, VDM complained that a lot of people are dying in Nigeria. He asked the president to look into the issue of insecurity.

He asked if the country was not truly hard. Sharing what was allegedly happening in some parts of the country, he alleged that herdsmen were killing people.

VDM accused Nigerian leaders of being aware of what was happening in the country, but they are just not paying attention to it.

He asserted that he cannot blame herdsmen as being solely responsible for terrorism in the country.

According to him, there are some herdsmen that are good, so he was not going to generalise.

VDM curses some youths

While rounding up his recording, the TikToker stated that some youths are busy being used to counter the narrative about the country. He cursed them and stated that the country would happen to them over their action.

Recall that Eedris Abdulkaereem also reacted to the ban placed on his song in a post online.

See the video here:

Radiogad blasts VDM over post

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had slammed Verydarkman for taking a swipe at the celebrities, who contributed money for Bobrisky after he was released from prison.

The activist had called out Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele and others who gave millions to Bobrisky as the crossdresser posted it.

In a video made by Radiogad, he gave Verydarkman a new name and said that he was just a hater because of what he said.

