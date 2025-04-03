Odumodublvck publicly demanded support from Peter Obi for his new album, citing his past political support for Obi during the 2023 elections

The rapper's post on X sparked heavy backlash, with many fans calling his approach disrespectful to the former Labour Party presidential candidate

The exchange ignited a broader debate on the intersection of Nigerian politics and entertainment

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck, whose real name was Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, stirred serious drama on 2 April 2025 when he took to X to call out Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

In a post that quickly went viral, Odumodublvck reminded Obi of his support during the election year, demanding that the politician return the favour by endorsing his newly released album, The Machine Is Coming.

Odumodublvck calls out Peter Obi. Photo Credit: @Odumodublvck_/@peterobi

Source: Twitter

The rapper, known for his bold and unapologetic style, wrote in all caps, asking Obi to make a video saying “the machine is coming” to promote his project. He even added a cheeky warning: “me and you never ever get problem before, make e no start now.”

In his words,

".@PeterObi HELLO MR PETER OBI. I SUPPORT YOU THAT YEAR. OYA SUPPORT ME NOW. OYA DO VIDEO DEY TALK THE MACHINE IS COMING. ABEG. ME AND YOU NEVER EVER GET PROBLEM BEFORE. MAKE E NO START NOW."

See the post here:

Reactions as Odumodblvck drags Peter Obi

@iamtoch1 said:

"Yes i do listen to your gibberish sound sometimes but chasing clout with a man old enough to father you, who is also a potential president of the most populous African country is beyond stupid. YOU BE MACHINE WEY NO GET BRAIN BOX."

@African_unifier commented;

@Odumodublvck_ I know you needed a traffic for your new song but don’t ever try and use @PeterObi to chase your clout, I am a top fan of yours but learn to respect, it is just because Peter Obi is down to earth that’s why you will smoke your Amuwo weed finish and be typing rubbish, learn to know when to play. Fame Dey enter head but remember “ A tree never make a forest”. Don’t destroy what you built because of an expensive joke.

@konibajebabyyy

"Album don flop ma. Oil no dey him machine. 😂"

@Freyy_is said:

"If you no be nation issue, my idolo no go reply you abeg. Carry your machine go front.😂"

@O_J_OKOLIE noted:

"Quid pro quo is never @PeterObi modus operandi. He is an advocate of merit and excellence! Do a good job and he will come through. If na by this your blackmail, good luck"

@little_finger_c replied:

"So your political alignment is not based on your personal conviction but one of "you do for me, I do for you." Na madt you dey like this. Make I go block you properly on Spotify and apple music first.. I dey come."

@smartakukoma said:

"Be like u no no your mate abi? Go tell MC oluomo and Tinubu to do video for u, seems like u don't know level to things... U think say we dey do GenZ Turn up for me I turn up for you here.. Know your Limit pls"

Odumodublvck drags Peter Obi, fans react. Photo Credit: @Odumodublvck_/@peterobi

Source: Twitter

Odumodublvck opens up on how Wizkid helped him

Legit.ng had earlier reported when the Nigerian fast-rising rapper Odumodublvck made headlines after bragging about Wizkid's recent album, Morayo.

The Dog Eat Dog hitmaker had previously hinted at featuring on the Grammy-winning singer's personal project.

Following the album's release, netizens criticised Odumodublvck for not being included on the tracklist, prompting him to share insights into his relationship with Wizkid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng